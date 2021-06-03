ANNVILLE — The Warwick seniors remembered the feeling, when, as sophomores in the spring of 2019, they were on the short end of a title game, and watching Central Dauphin celebrate a district championship.

During Thursday's District Three Class 6A softball championship game, however, a pair of freshmen helped make sure the Warriors’ upperclassmen would not have to relive that blow.

After falling behind early, Warwick came storming back with a pair of four-run innings, thanks in large part to the bottom of the order, and defeated Chambersburg 10-2 at Lebanon Valley College.

Freshmen Isabella Smithson and Samantha Shaak — batting seventh and ninth, respectively — each had two hits. Junior Abby Murray added another two, and senior catcher Mackenzie Stewart went 3 for 4 and was on base all four trips to the plate, all in support of senior hurler Katelyn “Lefty” Minney.

"We just hit up and down the lineup," Smithson said. "I think it motivates us when Lefty just goes out there and pitches a great inning. We come in and we hit for her and the team.

"We came to play today. It feels amazing because it's a once in a lifetime opportunity for us to play with everyone here. It was great to come back and see this for Lefty, the whole team and all the seniors."

Although the redemption was delayed a year after COVID-19 canceled the 2020 season, Warriors coach Mark Hough was glad it happened when it did.

"We knew Central Dauphin beat us the last time districts were played, 1-0. That was still kind of a bitter pill to swallow," he said. "Not having last year, coming back this year remembering what it felt like as Chambersburg felt getting silver medals. We really loved the fact we are getting gold."

Down 1-0 in the bottom of the second, Stewart reached on an error. Two outs later, Smithson laced a triple to right-center, tying the game. Murray lined an RBI single, Shaak made it 3-1 with a double and later scored on a throwing error.

"It's just the mentality I think. It's just focus, hit the ball for contact and don't swing for the fences," Shaak said. "We weren't worried. We knew what we needed to do and that's how we win games."

Of course, probably the person least concerned with the early deficit was Minney, who knows the strength of the Warriors’ lineup, regardless of batting position, regardless of class.

"It did not bother me at all," she said. "As soon as they got that run, I was like, ‘OK, you've had your run, it's time for us to get back.' We have that family chemistry, picking each other up after outs, making sure we stay in our game. It feels so good to finally graduate with a district championship medal."

The next inning was more of the same as with one out, Stewart ripped a single. A walk and hit batter loaded the bases and Murray, the No. 8 hitter, plated two with a single. Shaak followed by doing the same and suddenly Warwick led 8-1 after three.

"(Shaak) came in and ripped it. We hit the gappers well, we ran the bases well. We've been doing that all year, so it is really not a surprise," Hough said. "I've got to give it to Abby Murray coming in with that big hit and then she gets another one down the left field line.

"People look at Abby from her stature and think, ‘This kid is probably just a bunter.’ Yeah, she does that, but darn it she put a couple of balls in play that were huge for us today. We were constantly reminding them of what we were trying to do and I think they were really focused."

Second-seeded Chambersburg got a run back in the fourth, but Minney retired the next 10 batters, finishing the game with 13 strikeouts.

The Warriors added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth when Emily Beale led off with a single. Minney hit into a fielder's choice. Allison Forsythe singled, setting the stage for Stewart, who launched a two-run double.

Entering district play as the top seed, Warwick was all business on Thursday. Up next will be the PIAA Class 6A tournament, which begins Monday against the sixth-place team from District 1.

"You always worry about an 11 (a.m.) game. Did they sleep well? Did they eat well? Did they drink enough fluids as not to crap out?” Hough said. "We had a quiet bus ride up here, but man, did they speak loud with their bats today."