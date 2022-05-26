Twin Valley’s odyssey through the District Three Class 5A softball bracket continues, by way of homer.

Four home runs powered Lampeter-Strasburg’s long-time nemesis to a 7-5 victory Thursday afternoon in Lampeter in the quarterfinals of the district 5A tournament. Shortstop Liv Lichtner had two of the round-trippers, a solo shot to left field in the third inning and a two-run blast to right in the fourth. Madi Garber hit a solo homer in the third, a line drive to left-center field, and Nat Foster soloed in the fourth to dead center field.

Asked if his team was normally homer happy, coach Brad Godshall said, “No, we really haven’t been. The ball was just carrying today and we were hitting hard line drives. That was Madi’s first home run of her career.”

In all, the Raiders (16-7) rapped 13 total hits on a day the wind was blowing, gently, out to center.

It was the third rough outing in four starts for the Pioneers' Keiva Middleton, who has allowed 46 hits and 25 earned runs – a 6.48 ERA – over the last 27 innings.

“They had some good swings on our pitching,” said coach Earl Rutledge.

The Pioneers (17-6) didn’t lack for good swings either, accumulating 12 hits of their own, including Middleton’s two-run, line-drive homer to dead center in the first inning. But the defending District Three and PIAA 5A State champions couldn’t seem to put enough of them together at the right time, leaving 10 on base.

The two teams have fashioned quite a rivalry in the past five seasons, with the Raiders’ victory their fourth in six meetings and third in the postseason, having previously defeated the Pioneers in the 2018 district title game and 2019 district semis.

L-S got its only two wins in the series, turning the tables in the ’19 state quarterfinals and claiming the district title last year with a 5-1 victory.

Middleton set the Raiders down in order in the first inning, the only time that would happen.

Designated player Megan Burnette tied the game with a two-run double in the second inning and the Raiders played long ball over the next two innings.

L-S attempted to claw back as Julia Gerard (2-for-3) tripled and scored on Brooke Zuber’s sacrifice foul out to right in the third inning. With two runners on and two out, Gabby Hiles hit the ball on the nose, right at center fielder Nat Foster.

Chloe Meck and Mackenzie Maki greeted Raider starter Erin Cromwell with back-to-back singles in the fourth. With one out, Godshall made the call to the bullpen, bringing Delaney Simerly in to pitch.

“She does a great job of keeping the ball down,” said Godshall. “I felt confident they weren’t going to hit too many home runs off her.”

Gerard greeted her with an RBI double to center, but Simerly got Ally Raub looking and retired Middleton on a grounder to third to end the threat.

The Pioneers wasted Hiles’ two-out double in the fifth and missed a golden opportunity in the sixth. Maki doubled leading off, but was thrown out at the plate trying to score on Maura Savoca’s single to center on a strike from Foster.

“I sent her,” said Rutledge, “losing by three, that was risky. But you’ve got to be aggressive. The outfielder made a really nice throw.”

That rendered Gerard’s fly to right a routine out, the second of the inning, instead of having a run in and runner on third with one out.

It took larger significance when Middleton singled leading off the seventh, scoring on Kara Scranton’s one-out single to right. Hiles lived on an error, giving the Pioneers two on with one out, but the softball gods sneered as Simerly bobbled and lost sight of Chloe Meck’s soft comebacker to the circle.

Simerly recovered in time to flip to third, forcing Scranton. Maki’s infield single, her third hit of the game, loaded the bases and raised the home faithful’s hopes of a walk-off comeback. But Simerly got Savoca on a grounder to short to end the game.

While the Raiders move on to meet No. 2 seed Shippensburg – a 1-0 winner over Northeastern in eight innings – in next Tuesday’s semifinals, the Pioneers began their odyssey, a journey they hope carries them back to the state tournament, hosting Northeastern on Tuesday in the fifth-place consolation semifinals.