Sometimes the softball gods have a bizarre sense of humor. Monday was one of those times.

Berks County 5A power Twin Valley and LampeterStrasburg have developed a nice little rivalry of late. The Raiders topped L-S for the 2018 District Three championship and dealt the Pioneers their first loss of the season in 2019 in the district semifinals.

In between, L-S took a nonleague tilt in '19 and got the last word, eliminating the Raiders in the state quarterfinals. On Monday, 21 months after that meeting, the Raiders returned to Lampeter, leaving with a 4-2 victory in their first game of the year.

“We don’t like losing to these guys,” said Pioneers coach Gene Charles, but any ill will between the two teams was kept well below the surface as they battled through 4 1/2 scoreless innings.

Raiders starter Sofia Palyan dared the fates, walking eight. Pioneers starter Keiva Middleton walked one. Guess who got hurt by the free pass.

The Pioneers had finally broken through on Palyan in the bottom of the fifth inning, taking a 1-0 lead on Middleton’s bases-loaded fielder’s choice.

The Raiders' Ashley McMenamin drew a walk leading off the sixth inning. That turned the lineup over and TV’s best hitter, Sophia Marsalo, doubled to the base of the fence, scoring McMenamin.

Twin Valley added three more on Liv Lichtner’s RBI triple and Nat Foster’s two-run homer, and Palyan pitched out of a two-on, one-out jam in the bottom of the seventh, allowing Ally Raub’s RBI single, to close out the win.

“We had one inning where she got behind in the count,” said Charles of Middleton who finished with six hits allowed and 10 strikeouts. “Early on, they didn’t show they were hitting the way they did later on.”

Early on, both Middleton and Palyan were helped by the strong wind blowing in from left field. Marsalo’s third-inning shot would’ve exited the park any other day. This time it dropped into left for a two-out double, and Middleton stranded her there.

In the bottom of the inning Raub hit a two-out shot to center with the bases loaded. Instead of reaching the gap and plating two runs, at least, Foster secured the ball to retire the side.

“We put the bat on the ball, we had our chances,” Charles said.

Runners stranded was the big story for the Pioneers who had six hits, left the bases loaded twice and left 11 on base overall.

“For us, it was a tale of one inning,” Charles said. “We probably played six good innings and one not so good. “Hopefully it’s a learning thing. We’ve played two good teams (the Pioneers beat 2019 6A District champ Central Dauphin 2-1 on Friday), honestly, two teams as tough as anybody in our league.”