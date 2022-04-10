Since the inaugural 1977 season, Lancaster-Lebanon League softball teams have played in nine state championship games, going back to Ephrata’s 9-0 victory over State College in the 1988 Class 3A title game.

Annville-Cleona fell to Leechburg 3-0 in the 1995 Class 2A championship. Donegal blanked Punxatawney 3-0 for the 2006 3A title. Manheim fell to Valley, 3-1 in 2011’s 3A tilt.

Lampeter-Strasburg made the first of four state championship appearances in five years, dropping the 2016 3A title to Yough, 1-0. Returning in 2018, the Pioneers defeated West Allegheny 6-2 for the 5A title, lost 5-3 to Penn Trafford the following year and, after a year lost to COVID-19, outslugged Armstrong 10-7 in 2021.

Interrupting the Pioneers’ run — defeating them in the 5A Eastern final — Donegal laid claim to the 2017 title, beating Cedar Cliff 9-7.

The L-L has a slightly richer history in District Three’s postseason as 12 programs have won 23 championships. Befitting their dominance of the 1990s, and beyond, Annville-Cleona won District 2A titles in 1992, ’95, ’96, ’98 and 2006 before falling in the 2011 and 2012 2A title games.

Warwick and Donegal each have three championships, Warwick in five title trips, Donegal in 10. The Warriors won in 3A in 1997 and 2003 and in 6A in 2021. Donegal’s 3A crowns came in 2006, 2015 and 2016.

Manheim Central, L-S and Lancaster Mennonite have each won two district titles. Falling in the 1980 and ’86 3A title games, the Barons won in 2011 and 2012. It took the Pioneers extra innings to win their first title, 4-3 over Donegal in nine in the 2007 3A game. They lost to Twin Valley in 5A in 2018 before turning the tables on TV in ’21. The Blazers won 2A titles in 1985 and 1991.

Perseverance paid off for Pequea Valley in 2021. After runner-up finishes in 2A in 1982, 2008, 2013 and 2016 and in 3A in 2017, the Braves topped Bermudian Springs 2-1 to claim their first 3A title.

Elizabethtown’s only title came in 2010, in 3A, after being denied in 1981, ’84 and ’92. Ephrata’s march to the ’88 state title was momentarily sidelined by a 2-1 loss to Cedar Crest in the 3A District title game. The Mountaineers also fell in the ’87 and ’94 3A championships, but brought home the trophy in 1990 outlasting Governor Mifflin 9-8 in nine innings.

Crest’s victory over Ephrata brought the Falcons’ only crown in three tries. Making two championship appearances in three years from 1989-91, Hempfield won its only district title in ’89. Manheim Township won the 1986 3A title, the Blue Streaks’ lone championship, in a 15-14 slugfest with Manheim Central.