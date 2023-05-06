“Playoffs? You kidding me? Playoffs?”

Yes, Jim Mora, we’re talking about playoffs. Specifically the Lancaster-Lebanon League softball playoffs, which open in five days.

With the reliably fickle early May weather in mind, the 2023 league playoffs open Friday afternoon with quarterfinal games hosted by the four section champions. This is a change from past years when the quarterfinals were held on Saturday.

The playoffs continue Monday with semifinals at Millersville University’s Seaber Softball Stadium, beginning at 5 p.m. The finals are set for Wednesday at 7 p.m. back at Millersville.

There is the little matter of finishing out the regular season, with Monday the scheduled final day. Of course, taking rainout makeups into consideration, that final day will be extended by a day or two.

Here’s what we know, unofficially. Three of the four section titles have long been decided. Solanco (13-1, 17-1) won its 21st title and first since 2018, claiming the prize in Section Two.

Unbeaten in the league, Donegal (14-0, 17-2) and Northern Lebanon (13-0, 15-2) ran away in, respectively, Sections Three and Four. It is the 13th title for the Indians, the third in four seasons, and 10th for the Vikings, who won Section Three in 2022, and second since 2000.

Just as the skies cleared and sun shone on Friday, so was the cloudy playoff picture in Section One resolved.

On a day that began with four teams in the hunt for two playoff berths, Hempfield (11-3, 13-5) secured first place with a 3-2 victory over Manheim Township, eliminating the Blue Streaks (9-5, 13-6).

Meanwhile, four miles up the road, Penn Manor (9-5, 13-6), its L-L playoff dreams dashed, was dealing Warwick a 3-1 defeat in Lititz. It was a defeat that knocked the Warriors (10-4, 13-5) from first place for the first time this season.

With the regular season concluding Monday, there is the possibility the Warriors and Black Knights could finish tied for the section title. In that case, the Knights get the top seed by virtue of owning the season series with two wins over the Warriors against one loss.

And that’s where the crossover elimination and added third section game, new this season, makes its mark.

It will also likely make its mark in deciding the second qualifier out of Sections Two and Four. Currently three teams out of each section, six in all, are tussling for the two prized playoff invitations.

In Section Two it’s Lampeter-Strasburg (8-6, 8-10), Elizabethtown (8-6, 10-9) and Ephrata (7-6, 11-6) elbowing each other to get to the front of the line.

While L-S hosts Conestoga Valley (5-8, 7-10) on Monday, the Mountaineers and Bears meet in E-town’s Borough Park on Monday evening before Ephrata travels to CV on Tuesday afternoon.

In the all-important head-to-head, E-town is 1-1 versus Ephrata and 2-1 over L-S. Ephrata is also 2-1 over L-S, which would appear to leave the Pioneers out in the cold of any tie situation.

In Section Four, Lancaster Catholic (9-5, 9-6), Annville-Cleona (9-5, 10-6) and Pequea Valley (7-5, 8-7) are the contenders.

Annville hosts Northern Lebanon on Monday while Catholic hosts PV. With makeup games backed up like Route 30 in rush hour, the Braves host Lancaster Mennonite on Tuesday and Northern Lebanon on Wednesday.

Head-to-head, Catholic is 1-1 with Pequea and holds the 2-1 advantage over Annville. A-C is 2-1 versus Pequea.

While that gets hammered out, the second seeds from Sections One and Three are in place with Warwick the No. 2 seed out of One and Manheim Central (11-3, 11-6) coming out of Three.

Which means the first round looks something like this: Hempfield hosts the Section Four second-place finisher. Solanco hosts Manheim Central. Those winners meet Monday.

For the second year in a row, Northern Lebanon will host Warwick while Donegal hosts the survivor out of Section Two, with those winners meeting in the semifinals.

This week in Ks

Ephrata junior Ellie Meier recorded her 400th career strikeout Friday afternoon, moving her up the L-L ladder, currently at 402.

While the league record of 998 career Ks, set by Penn Manor’s Brittany Hook, is likely unassailable, Meier should surpass the 599 of Solanco’s Hannah Phillips before heading off to college.

• Correspondent Dave Byrne covers Lancaster-Lebanon League softball for LNP. Email him at lonborg41@gmail.com.