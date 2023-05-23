Drip. Drip. Drip.

The runs, like an intermittent shower, came in drips for Manheim Township Monday afternoon. Then the heavens above Neffsville opened, figuratively.

Ella Sharp rifled a two-out single into right field in the fourth inning, plating Carissa Lusk and Emily Mitchell, breaking open a contest that begged to be broken and the Blue Streaks went on to mercy-rule Northeastern 10-0 in the first round of the District Three Class 6A softball championships.

The victory earns Township (15-6) a trip to Shillington on Thursday to take on No. 3-seeded Governor Mifflin in the 6A quarterfinals. The Mustangs (17-4), the BCIAA Division I champions, drew a bye into the quarters.

The Blue Streaks 10-runned Mifflin 12-0 in four innings in the 2022 prelims.

Monday afternoon, the Streaks scored single runs in the first, second and third innings on RBI singles from Mitchell and Ashley Bryant, and winning pitcher Ava Stern’s bases-loaded walk, but they left six on base.

When Marea Bley’s fourth-inning bases-loaded sac fly delivered Taylor Kittleman with run No. 4, the pattern seemed to be holding.

Sharp, who hit the first pitch she saw for an out in the second inning and walked on five pitches in the third, stepped to the plate with two in scoring position as Lusk and Mitchell both moved up on Bley’s out.

“I was just ready to hit,” she said.

She hit. Sharply. “(The pitch) was there,” she said. “We just had to wait on it.”

With two weeks off between the end of the regular season and the district opener, the Streaks were eager to swing the bats.

Northeastern starter Brooke Shorts came into the game with 32 walks and 37 strikeouts. She also had hit 11 batters, so control was going to be an issue for her.

In the game, she walked six, hit Kittleman and didn’t record a strikeout. Of her 105 pitches, 51 were balls. Of her 54 strikes, 12 were Blue Streaks hits.

“We were prepared,” Sharp said, “and we all hit.”

Bryant’s second RBI hit of the day closed out the four-run fourth and the Streaks triggered the mercy rule with a three-run fifth as Bley and Sharp hit RBI singles, and Stern sent the Bobcats (14-8) home with a sac fly to right.

Stern was on her game, holding the YAIAA Division Two champions to two hits: Emma Holmes’ bloop infield hit in front of the circle leading off the game and Elena Mitrovich’s single in the fourth.

Working carefully on the potent top half of the Bobcat lineup, she feasted on the bottom half, recording five of her six strikeouts. Holmes, who stole second and took third on a groundout, was the only Bobcat to reach third.

The Bobcats hit just three balls to the outfield, all corralled by center fielder Olivia Yoder. Stern got three popups and three groundouts.

“It was a good day,” shared Stern, making her first postseason start. “Everything was working. My spins were all working, my rise ball was going up, my curveball was going out.

“I was a little nervous coming in,” she admitted, “but I was throwing really good in the bullpen. My defense was really good today. Couldn’t have done it without them.”

Or without the offense.

“When we can get runs for her,” Sharp said, “it’s really helpful for her energy.”

In other District Three softball action Monday:

Dallastown 3, Penn Manor 0: Dallastown’s all-time strikeout leader ,Gabby Fowler ,limited the Comets (14-7) to three hits in a Class 6A game at Dallastown. Julie Bowmaster allowed just four hits in the loss. Fowler struck out 10 and walked one.

Hempfield 5, Wilson 3: Carley Ernst scattered three hits, while striking out nine, pitching the Black Knights to a Class 6A victory at Wilson. Kali Peifer belted a home run, one of just four hits needed for Hempfield (17-5).

Mechanicsburg 14, Elizabethtown 0: Sam Rybacki allowed just one hit and was supported by a 12-run second inning as Mechanicsburg won the Class 5A game. Three pitchers for the Bears (10-11) limited Mechanicsburg to just six hits.

Solanco 12, Lower Dauphin 1 (5): Solanco (20-2) cruised through its opening round Class 5A game, scoring in four of the five innings played.

Anna Sexton was dominant on the mound for the Golden Mules, tossing six strikeouts and only allowing two hits and one walk. Solanco’s offense showed its muscles, with 15 hits and scoring early and often to force the run limit.

Donegal 7, New Oxford 5: Cara Biesecker went the distance, allowing seven hits, for the win, and Bell Mackison and Grace Graham slammed home runs to lead the Indians (19-2) to a Class 5A victory.

Ephrata 16, Manheim Central 14: In a wild slugfest between two L-L rivals, the Mountaineers (15-7) scored eight runs in the top of the seventh inning to open up an 8-run lead, only to see the Barons (13-8) scratch back with six in the bottom of the sixth in a Class 5A contest. The two teams combined for 32 hits. Ellie Meier lead Ephrata’s 15-hit attack with two home runs. Addyson Snyder also homered for the Mountaineers. Brianna Mylin went deep for the Barons.

Lampeter Strasburg 12, Fleetwood 4: Brooke Zuber homered, leading a 12-hit attack, as the Pioneers (10-10) advanced in Class 4A. Maura Savoca was staked to a 6-0 first inning lead, and she and reliever Ally Raub scattered nine hits.