They are backyard neighbors, Section Two rivals and the last two Lancaster-Lebanon League softball teams standing in the District Three playoffs.

Solanco, in Class 5A, and Lampeter-Strasburg, in 4A, have played their way into Tuesday’s district semifinals, arriving there via different paths.

The Golden Mules (22-2) entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed in 5A and have lived up to that honor, defeating Lower Dauphin 12-1 and Ephrata 4-1.

The Pioneers (11-10) came in as the No. 10 seed in 4A, the last qualifier for the tournament. After a 12-4 rout of seventh-seeded Fleetwood in the preliminaries, L-S broke on the right side of .500 for the first time this season with a 4-3 upset of No. 2 seed Hamburg.

That earned a match with No. 6 seed and BCIAA champion Berks Catholic, set for Tuesday afternoon in suburban Reading. It’s a rematch of a March 29 nonleague engagement, in the third game of the year, won 12-4 by the Saints.

Should the Pioneers extend their success on Tuesday, they will earn a berth in the PIAA tournament, which begins next week. A loss will necessitate victory in the third-place game, as only the top three finishers qualify for states in 4A.

Riding a seven-game win streak, the Saints (17-4) are led by pitcher Danielle Hayward (12-2, 2.04 ERA), who’s walked 10 and struck out 132 in 99.1 innings. Hayward is also the top bat in the lineup, hitting .569 with five home runs and 17 RBIs.

The team leader in RBIs is Giana Mirenda, with 27 while batting .540. She also spelled Hayward in the circle with a 3-0 record and 1.50 ERA. With a team-leading 12 doubles Marli Emerich bats .459 with 19 RBIs.

Rounding out the Saints’ top averages are Isabella Bellville (.407), Rebecca Adams (.385), Celeste Mirenda (.365), Kayley Walls (.340) and Julia Schaffer (.328).

Seniors Brooke Zuber, Kara Scranton and Ally Raub are the bridge from the Pioneers 2021 PIAA championship. L-S recovered from an 0-4 start to win 11 of 17, including six of the last seven.

Zuber and Raub lead the team in hitting. Corner outfielder Zuber is an even .500 with a team-high six home runs and 15 RBIs.

Holding down second, Raub (.408) has knocked in 16 while also seeing time in the circle (3-5, 4.13 ERA). A starter early in the season she has transitioned to a closer’s role with the growth of junior Maura Savoca (5-3, 4.57) into a starter’s role. Freshman Paige Baxter (3-2, 3.20) has also seen time in the circle.

Scranton has been steady at first base and the plate, hitting .357. Baxter (.300, 2 HR) leads the team in RBIs with 19, while sophomore Chloe Meck hits .306.

By achieving the semifinals in 5A, where the top four advance to states, Solanco RSVP’d its invitation.

After a 14-4 loss to L-S in the teams’ first meeting of the season — looking back, a loss more mirage than statement — the Golden Mules rattled off 14 straight victories to nail down the section title. Included in that run were 5-4 and 6-3 wins over the Pioneers.

With freshman Kira Roark (6-1, 31 walks, 72 strikeouts) saving early innings for senior Anna Sexton, Sexton has taken command going 14-1 with 16 walks and 85 Ks.

The only senior in the starting 10, Sexton has been a settling influence for a side featuring four freshmen, two sophomores and three juniors. They host Northern York on Tuesday.

The Polar Bears (18-4), co-champions of the Mid-Penn Colonial Division with eventual conference champion Greencastle-Antrim, won 11 of their last 13 to secure the No. 5 seed in 5A.

They flexed their muscles in the tournament with a 13-3 victory over Red Land and banging out 15 hits in an 11-0 demolition of fourth-seeded Donegal in the quarterfinals, holding the high-octane Indians lineup to three hits.

