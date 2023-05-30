In the midst of a stellar year, Solanco may have just gotten a wake-up call as stakes rise in the high school softball season.

Going into Tuesday, the Mules were 22-2 and had taken care of business against Lower Dauphin and Ephrata already in the district playoffs.

But hosting Northern York (19-4) in Quarryville for a District Three Class 5A semifinal matchup, Solanco found itself trailing early.

Ultimately, the Mules fell 7-4 on a day where everything wouldn’t come together all at once.

Granted, this game wasn’t do-or-die; with the top four Class 5A playoff squads earning an automatic bid to the PIAA championships, both sides knew they had secured a spot in states for next week.

But with a trip to the district championship on the line, Northern York came out prepared.

In the top of the first, the Polar Bears jumped out to a 2-0 lead, with RBI hits from shortstop Jessie Li and left fielder Hannah Keith.

That lead slowly grew. Northern York tacked on another run in the third, and a triple-turned-home-run from designated player Sabrina Paulin in the top of the fifth made it 4-0.

For a moment, though, it was a ballgame once again.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Polar Bears turned from starter Sammy Magee, who had gone four shutout innings with eight strikeouts, to Grace Singer.

Soon after, Solanco catcher Sara DeFrancesco doubled to left, scoring two. A throw home behind the catcher allowed DeFrancesco to speed to third, where she yelled and pumped her first to her cheering teammates in the dugout.

“It’s great when your team supports you, and when you can get that big hit. It just pumps up the team,” DeFrancesco said.

Then making it a one-run game, the Mules had recaptured the momentum in large part due to DeFrancesco.

“You have to keep battling. We’ve done it all year, so I didn’t expect anything less,” Solanco head coach Brett Miller said.

But the Polar Bears responded in the sixth, scoring twice after a few Solanco errors.

By the time the Mules came out to bat in the seventh, it was 7-3. They threatened a comeback, scoring once more, but it was a bit too late.

Solanco, who will be playing in its first state tournament since 2018 next week, will now face Greencastle-Antrim on Thursday in a battle for the third seed.

“We need to learn from our mistakes,” Mules starting pitcher Anna Sexton said.

The Polar Bears will play in the district championship on Thursday against second-seeded Mechanicsburg.