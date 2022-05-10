It’s been a season of ups and downs for Solanco softball. Far more ups than downs, mind you, and they’re thankful for that.

One day after the latest down — a 16-12 loss to a 12-loss Cedar Crest squad, the Golden Mules punched their ticket to the Lancaster-Lebanon League playoffs with a winner-take-all, 5-1 Section Two victory at Elizabethtown on Tuesday night.

“It’s a big change from last night,” Mules coach Brett Miller said. “But that’s what this team has been doing all year, adapting from adversity. They create their own adversity, and then they work through it.”

“After yesterday, we were like, ‘That shouldn’t have happened.’ ” said senior center fielder Kendal Janssen, who went 4-for-4 at the plate, driving in three of the Mules’ five runs. “We agreed we still had an opportunity to be in leagues. We tried to keep a positive mindset and come out strong.”

The Mules (11-5 league, 11-5 overall) certainly did that, banging out 14 hits in support of Anna Sexton’s four-hit pitching, returning Solanco to leagues for the first time since 2018. The Mules will travel to Annville-Cleona on Saturday, game time TBA, to take on the Section Four champion Dutchmen.

“Tonight was a crucial win that we needed,” said Sexton, who needed 78 pitches for the complete game. “And being able to beat E-town,” she added.

Speaking of creating, the bottom half of the Mules lineup, anchored by Josie Janssen’s 3-for-3 out of the No. 9 position in the order, created three scoring opportunities. Opportunities the top half of the lineup, specifically No. 2 batter, big sister Kendal Janssen, cashed.

“We have a really strong lineup. Everybody has the potential to hit,” Kendal Janssen said. “When the bottom of the lineup can produce, that’s really important.”

Josie Janssen’s push bunt up third in the second inning created a two-out opportunity. Janssen stole second and scored on Emily Sims’ single into center.

“Without a doubt, Josie has speed to burn, and she burns it,” Miller said. “If the ball hits the ground twice, they just don’t get her.”

Sexton singled to open the fourth inning, forced by Sara DeFrancesco. Alyssa Schlagnhaufer reached on an infield single and Josie Janssen singled over second base to load the bases.

Sims (2-for-3) plated DeFrancesco on a sacrifice fly to right, with the runners moving up a base and Kendal Janssen singled Schlagnhaufer home for a 3-0 lead.

The Mules got insurance in the sixth inning when Josie Janssen was safe on a drag bunt, Sims singled and Kendal Janssen drove both in with a single to center. “Kendal’s been making hits,” said Miller, “especially the last two weeks. A lot of solid contact, a lot of RBIs.”

Meanwhile, Sexton was on her game with her screwball inducing popup after popup. “It definitely jams them,” Sexton said. “I know my defense can catch it.” In all she got eight pops, including two for double plays that picked up her teammates after errors.

“She held good velocity,” Miller said, “Especially against their top four, who I think are excellent hitters.”

No. 2 hitter Ava Fair had half the hits for the Bears (10-6, 11-7), a first-inning single and third-inning double. Sophia Finch, batting out of the five hole, had the other two hits, a fourth-inning single and double leading off the seventh inning. She took third on a wild pitch and scored on Nizaly Ortiz-Kreiner’s ground out to spoil the shutout.