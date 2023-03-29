Whether a midseason softball crossover matchup with section titles in the balance or, as was the case Wednesday afternoon, an early season nonleague encounter, since crossovers have been eliminated, Penn Manor and Solanco always deliver. Wednesday, under sun-splashed, if chilly, skies in Central Manor, Solanco’s bats delivered an 8-6 victory.

It was the third victory in as many starts for the Golden Mules, the Comets’ first loss after opening with a pair of wins.

“It’s one game in a season,” Mules coach Brett Miller said. “You record it and move on to the next. But, it sure helps.”

Freshman first baseman Delaney Gote — one of four freshmen starting for the Mules — reached base four times on a pair of singles, a double and a hit batter, driving in three runs. Her two-run double in the fourth inning, part of a four-run bat-around inning, broke open the game, at least temporarily, giving the Mules a 6-1 lead.

“She doesn’t seem to play like (a freshman),” Miller said. “She swings. Right now, with one strike, two strikes, it doesn’t seem to bother her.”

Gote was one of three Mules with three hits for the day. Freshman shortstop Ava Fedoruk singled twice and tripled in four at-bats, scoring twice. Junior Holly Grube, a three-year starter and one of Miller’s veterans, went 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI single in the third inning that gave the Mules a 2-1 lead.

“She does what the three batter should do,” said Miller. “She’s been doing it her whole career.”

If there was one blemish on an otherwise splendid outing it was the injury experienced by freshman starting pitcher Kira Roark in the fourth inning.

The Comets loaded the bases on Roark’s fourth and fifth walks of the game and Bria Booth’s hit by pitch. Kaitlyn Ream lined Roark’s first pitch back through the circle, hitting Roark — who had turned to her right to deflect the contact — at the bottom of the ribcage.

The ball hit Roark with such force it deflected to Gote who stepped on first for the out as courtesy runner Riley Evans crossed the plate. Meanwhile, Roark went down. And stayed down as the trainer attended to her.

“It’s unfortunate, she was doing well,” said Miller, who said the trainer thought Roark would be OK. “I think tomorrow we’re going to have some color(s),” he said. “They’re developing now.”

Anna Sexton, the erstwhile ace and Solanco’s only senior starter, came on in relief, surrendering a two-run double to Kira Green and Jordan Bailey’s RBI triple, but she settled in with a yeoman effort, allowing five hits — including Green’s solo home run in the sixth — the rest of the way.

“People have to be ready,” Miller said. “We have three who can throw the ball and if we have to use all three, we will.”

Sexton was helped out of the inning by a huge play at short by Fedoruk. With runners at first and third and one out, she smothered Brooke Campbell’s grounder, getting the force at second, then forced Campbell on Booth’s grounder to end the inning.

“The shortstop made a heck of a play,” Comets coach Dave Stokes said. “If you don’t make that play with two outs, it’s totally different.”

Comets ace Julie Bowmaster battled the entire game. Touched for 14 hits, she threw 115 pitches, 75 for strikes. It didn’t help that the Comets committed five errors behind her, keeping several scoring innings alive, leading to two unearned runs.

“We just made a few mistakes tonight that got capitalized on,” Stokes said, “and they played an error-free game. That’s, typically, the difference in close games, whether it’s 3-1 or 8-6.

“When you make mistakes, you don’t come out on top,” he said, adding, “I was pleased to see the way they did respond and come back.”