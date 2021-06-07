Much like the weather, Pequea Valley’s softball team remained blistering hot Monday afternoon, as the smoldering Braves slugged their way into the state quarterfinals.

Olivia Ammon fired a one-hit shutout, Emily Ammon, Camryn Bailey and Hailey Yothers knocked in two runs apiece, and Yothers’ two-run double with no outs in the bottom of the sixth triggered the mercy rule as freshly minted District 3 Class 3A champ PV blanked District 12 runner-up Swenson Arts & Technology 10-0 in a first-round PIAA game at Millersville University’s Seaber Softball Stadium.

This is the Braves’ sixth trip to the state playoffs, and they picked up their third PIAA victory Monday as Olivia Ammon didn’t allow Swenson to hit a ball out of the infield.

PV (17-5) will go for its first semifinal trip in program history on Thursday, when the Braves take on District 4 runner-up Central Columbia in a quarterfinal clash at a site and time to be announced. The Blue Jays (19-4) blanked District 11 champ Palmerton 2-0 Monday.

“It’s going to be like another district championship game for us,” PV coach Doug High said. “We had gotten there five times before and never won. We’ve never gotten to the (state) semifinals. This will as good a chance as there ever was. The kids are positive.”

PV, which has won 11 of its last 12 games after blanking Swenson, had little trouble dispatching the Lions, who made the trip to sweltering MU from the northeast Philadelphia corridor.

Olivia Ammon was mighty stingy with 15 strikeouts and no walks. She had a perfect game going with two outs in the top of the fifth when Swenson’s Isabella Bouchard beat out and infield chopper for the Lions’ lone hit.

“She was sharp and she was able to work her pitches,” High said about his ace righty. “She did a really good job hitting her spots.”

Swenson’s batters — baffled throughout by Olivia Ammon’s fastball — managed a pop out to second and a pair of grounders back to the circle in between the punch-outs.

Bailey had an RBI double and Madi Hasis drove Bailey home when she reached on an error, giving PV a 2-0 lead in the second. The Braves put up a four-spot in the third; Emily Ammon poked an RBI double and Bailey delivered another run with an RBI ground out.

Emily Ammon came through again in the fourth with another RBI double, plating Abby Tobelman, who reached on a bunt single and swiped second. Chevelle Fisher’s RBI single scored Emily Ammon and it was 8-0.

PV closed it out in the bottom of the sixth when Tobelman reached on a bunt single and moved up a base when Emily Ammon picked up her fourth hit, a single. Yothers clobbered the game-winning double with a rope to left, triggering the 10-run rule.

Swenson, out of the Philadelphia Public League and in the PIAA playoffs for the third time in program history, finished 6-6 overall.

