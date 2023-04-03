It’s one of those old baseball axioms, and just as true for softball, hard to prove but hard to refute: The player who makes a great defensive play in a half inning will be provided with, and come through on, an offensive opportunity in the next half inning.

Exhibit A: Warwick junior first baseman Sam Shaak.

Her defense and offense triggered the Warriors’ 7-5 victory over Manheim Township on Monday afternoon in Lititz in the Lancaster-Lebanon League opener for both squads.

In the top of the third inning of a scoreless Section One game, the Blue Streaks’ Taylor Kittleman singled with one out. The situation screamed bunt and Shaak was ready.

“I’ve been playing for so long, it’s just like an instinct, second nature,” she said.

Sara Hess popped her bunt in the air. Shaak cradled it on the dead run between home plate and the circle, turned and fired to second baseman Madison Minney, covering first.

Kittleman, who took off on the play, could not get back in time. Double play. Inning over.

“I caught the ball and I thought (Kittleman) was closer to first base than she was,” Shaak said. “When I turned around and threw it, I thought it was a bad throw because I was rushing it. I got a little scared.”

The throw was perfect, as was the timing between Shaak and Minney.

“We work very well together,” Shaak said. “We have a good bond, on and off the field.”

Then, in the bottom of the inning, with a run in two on and two out, Shaak lined a two-run single to center field.

“I’ve been struggling with my bat a lot, I’m very off and on,” Shaak acknowledged. “So getting a hit like that and bringing some runs in, that always feels good.

“I like to know I do stuff for the team,” she continued. “It’s not about one person trying to rack up their stats.”

The immediate beneficiary was her sister, freshman pitcher Kate Shaak, who took the 3-0 lead and ran with it.

The Warriors (1-0 league, 4-0 overall) increased their advantage to 6-0 in the fourth inning on Katie Heisey’s sacrifice fly and Bella Smithson’s two-run home run and, after Township closed to 6-5 in the sixth inning, salted the game away on Bella Smithson’s RBI single.

The Blue Streaks (0-1, 3-2) threatened in the top of the first inning as Kittleman singled and Hess walked, both advancing on a passed ball.

Faced with second-and-third and no outs, Kate Shaak struck out the side — she would finish with seven Ks, four looking, against a walk and a hit batter — avoiding further damage.

Aided by her sister’s twin killing, Shaak retired thirteen of the next fourteen, stranding Ava Stern, who tripled, at third in the fourth. She took a three-hit shutout into the fifth inning before Township’s offense kicked into gear.

“As a team, you have to get going a little earlier,” Streaks coach Reilly Gearhart said. “We have to zone in on finding our pitch earlier in the count. Right now we have a little bit of a walk approach.”

With one out in the Streaks fifth, Marea Bley was hit by a pitch. Olivia Yoder doubled her home, taking third on an overrun in the outfield.

Kittleman tripled to the base of the fence in right, her third hit of the day, driving in Yoder, and then scored on Hess’ infield out.

Stern, who walked six and struck out ten for the Streaks, pitched a 1-2-3 fifth with an assist from Kittleman, whose relay throw from left center nailed Sam Shaak trying to stretch a leadoff double into a triple.

With the shutdown inning in the book, Township went back to work. Stern singled with one out in the sixth and scored ahead of Ella Sharp’s two out, two-run homer to dead center, making it a 6-5 game.

Township needed another shutdown, but the Warriors got one run back in the bottom of the sixth.

Heisey stroked a one-out triple to center, scoring as Smithson (3-for-4) drove her in with a flare single into short right center, her third RBI of the afternoon.

“She does what she needs to do,” Sam Shaak said of Smithson. “We needed that, and then she did it.”

Kate Shaak set the Streaks down in order in the seventh on a pair of lineouts to Heisey in center and a pop to Minney at second.