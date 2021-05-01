Flying in the face of how other Lancaster-Lebanon League sports handled crossover games in this time of COVID-19, softball was bent on having crossover results count toward determining section championships. That may be changing, largely because of the situation in Sections Three and Four.

With the closing of Lebanon Catholic at the end of the 2019-20 term Section Four became an unbalanced section of five teams. With seven teams, Section Three was already unbalanced. Because of that, not every team in Three played the same teams in crossovers. And then COVID-19 bit into the schedules of several Section Four teams.

There is a growing sentiment that, given these considerations, the league section titles should be determined by section games only. More on this when the decision is reached.

New leader(s) in the clubhouse

In last week’s notebook it was mentioned that Lampeter-Strasburg’s Chloe Blantz was the league leader in home runs with six. That was partially correct. Ephrata coach Katie Yohe has reported that her freshman pitcher, Ellie Meier, also had six homers. So did, as it turns out, Donegal frosh catcher Bella Mackinson.

Meier and Mackinson now share the lead with seven, each having slugged a round-tripper in Friday’s action.

Speaking of which

In the third inning of Donegal’s crossover win at Pequea Valley on April 21, Mackinson took a foul bunt off her throwing hand, rendering her unable to throw the ball. Switching positions with freshman first baseman Emma Garber, Mackinson finished out the game and has played there since.

The Tribe hopes to have both players back in their regular positions Wednesday, when Donegal hosts Northern Lebanon in a key Section Three confrontation.

Section races, playoff chances and more

With one full week to go in the regular season, not factoring in makeups, Donegal (11-1 with crossovers, 8-1 without) and Northern Lebanon (8-2, 7-1) have pretty much locked up spots in the L-L League playoffs, crossovers or no. Before Friday’s loss to Elco — more on that in a bit — with a game in hand in the unbalanced schedule and an earlier win over Donegal, the Vikings had a loose grip on first place in a no-crossover world. If crossovers count, the advantage swings to the Indians, three up in the win column. As mentioned, Wednesday’s head-to-head will have title implications.

Outslugging Penn Manor on Friday at wind-blown Manor Middle School, Warwick (10-2, 6-1) took over first place in Section One — counting crossovers — or moved into a tie for first in no-crossover world. Regardless of the final outcome, the Comets (9-3, 6-1) and Warriors appear to have the inside track on the two playoff berths. However, there’s a crack in the doorway for Manheim Township (8-3, 5-2) to snag an invitation with wins over the Comets and Warriors this week.

With a win over Elizabethtown tomorrow night at Garrett Park in Willow Street, L-S (12-0, 6-0) wraps up the Section Two title, the Pioneers’ ninth overall.

Elizabethtown (8-3, 5-2) is two games up on Solanco (5-4, 4-2) if crossovers count, a half game up if they don’t The two meet, in Quarryville, in the last game of the season on May 7th. But, the Golden Mules have three crossover makeups to play while E-town has two. Both have to play L-S one more time and the Mules have a game in hand, thanks to a Thursday rainout.

Section Four is a mess, but it’s Annville-Cleona’s and Pequea Valley’s mess. Unless crossovers count. Then, and only then, Lancaster Catholic (5-4, 3-2) has a dog in the L-L playoff hunt. The key is Columbia (1-3, 0-3), which faces an eight-games-in-10-days sprint to season’s end. One of those games is with Catholic, which has three makeups to play on top of its final two regularly scheduled games.

Annville (7-3, 4-1) and Pequea (7-2, 3-1) were rained out Thursday, that game now moved to May 10. In the interim the Braves host Lancaster Mennonite, travel to Columbia and, in a makeup, host Catholic. Remarkably unaffected by neither COVID nor weather — aside from Thursday’s washout with the Braves — Annville has won four of its last five in the L-L and six of 10 overall.

The league playoffs begin May 15, with the four section champions hosting quarterfinal games. The scene shifts to Millersville’s Seaber Softball Stadium on May 17 for the semifinals, set for 4:30 and 7 p.m. The championship game is set for 7 p.m. May 19, also at Millersville.

The quarterfinal format this year has Section One teams playing Section Four and Section Two paired with Section Three, champions versus runners-up. The champions of Sections One and Three are bracketed together, as are the Section Two and Four champs.

Notables

How can you measure improvement? In the case of Ephrata’s softball team the measurement is 25. That’s the turnaround in runs for the Mountaineers in their home-and-home with Solanco, which claimed an 18-3 win in the first meeting.

Friday in Ephrata, the Mounts rebounded for a 22-12 victory scoring nine runs in the bottom of the fifth to break a back-and-forth and trigger the 10-run mercy rule.

Senior shortstop Alyssa Meier was 4-for-4 with four RBI, Maddie Russell knocked in three and Ali Williams plated two, including the RBI that ended the game.

In Myerstown, Elco senior Anya Kissinger went 4-for-4 with a three-run homer in the sixth inning, the key blow in the Raiders’ 8-6 ambush of Northern Lebanon.

In Neffsville, Manheim Township scored three times in the bottom of the seventh to deal Hempfield its second heartbreaking, come-from-ahead loss of the week, 3-2, and keep the Blue Streaks’ league playoff hopes alive.

• Dave Byrne is an LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent who covers L-L softball. Email him at lonborg41@gmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @dbyrneman.