High, towering drive! This ball’s got a chance! Outta hereeee!

If ever a softball season was made for the late Harry Kalas’ signature home run call, this is the season. Balls are flying out of Lancaster-Lebanon League parks like never before. Which begs the question, why?

Is it better equipment? Is it better-trained athletes? Is it weak pitching?

Is it all of the above?

“I think there’s a lot of average pitching,” Lampeter-Strasburg coach Gene Charles said. “There’s really only a couple good ones in the league.”

“In some cases that’s a correct evaluation,” said Warwick coach Mark Hough, who has arguably the best L-L pitcher in Katelyn “Lefty” Minnich.

There are a few more ace-worthy hurlers, carryovers from a time when pitching ruled: Lancaster Catholic’s Katie Smith and Pequea Valley’s Olivia Ammon in Section Four, Elizabethtown’s Kristin Geesey in Section Two. The rest of the league is young, learning on the fly.

And the balls are flying out. L-S’s Chloe Blantz leads the league with six home runs, four of them grand slams. Her teammate Brooke Zuber has two. Over at Penn Manor, team leader Emily Riggs is joined by teammates Tori Hook, Maddy Trout and Kaelin Gable with multiple round-trippers.

But it’s not all about the pitching, or lack thereof.

“Equipment has changed so much in the past few years, even weaker players can get the ball deeper into the outfield,” said Hough, who added, “more (players) are taking advantage of Power Train activities. Their legs and core are getting stronger and the result is stronger drives to the outfield.”

“Yes, there are a lot of girls with power training,” Charles agreed. “(It) probably has something to do with it.”

The week in review

It wasn’t the best week for Penn Manor, which took its first loss of the season Monday at the hands of L-S, then lost again, to Elizabethtown, on Thursday.

The Bears, looking to keep pace with L-S in Section Two, walked off the Comets, 2-1. Winning pitcher Geesey sparked the game-winning rally hitting a slow roller off pitcher Bella Peters’ glove. Courtesy running for Geesey, Carli Zerphey advanced to second on an infield out and, after Ava Fair walked, Sydney Stewart sent Zerphey home with a single up the middle.

It was a week that saw McCaskey gain its first victory of the season, riding a 10-run fourth inning to a 25-8 victory over Lebanon. Cedar Crest topped Solanco 8-1 on Maddie Sherrid’s three-hitter, the Falcons scoring all their runs in the last three innings.

Cocalico and Pequea Valley engaged in a wild one Friday in Denver. Down 7-0 after 3 1/2 innings, the Eagles rallied to tie the game at 7-7, fell behind 10-7, then forced extra innings on Lexi Rhoads’ three-run homer in the seventh inning. In extras the Braves went ahead 17-10 and held on to win 17-13.

What’s on tap

While there are still some crossover makeups to be played, Sections Three and Four return to normal section play the week, with Lancaster Catholic traveling to Pequea Valley for an opportunity to pull closer to the Braves.

In the final set of crossovers in Sections One and Two, Warwick hosts Elizabethtown on Monday while L-S is at Hempfield. On Wednesday, the Black Knights host Penn Manor as teams return to their respective sections. Friday it’s Hempfield at Manheim Township, but before that the Blue Streaks hit the road to Quarryville on Thursday for a makeup matchup with Solanco.

Also on Thursday, Annville-Cleona rolls out the welcome mat for Pequea Valley.

• Dave Byrne is an LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent who covers L-L softball. Email him at lonborg41@gmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @dbyrneman.