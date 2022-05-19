When they met three weeks ago, in the rain in Lampeter, Lampeter-Strasburg and Penn Manor minted an instant classic with the Pioneers prevailing 2-1 in eight innings.

L-S ace Keiva Middleton held the Comets to two hits while striking out 16. Held to a run on two hits by Comets starter Julie Bowmaster, the Pioneers hung the loss on relief ace Emily Riggs in extra innings.

With that history in mind, Thursday night’s championship game of the Lancaster-Lebanon League softball championship was going to be another low-scoring contest. Right?

Half right.

Bowmaster held the two-time defending league champion Pioneers to a run on four hits, but there’s a new sheriff in town.

The Comets (21-2) ripped Middleton for 14 hits and an 11-1 victory on Thursday at Millersville’s Seaber Softball Stadium.

It’s the Comets’ second L-L title overall and first since 2017.

“We practiced for this,” Comets coach Dave Stokes said. “We talked so much about the mental part of hitting. We’ve seen (Middleton) numerous times and I’ve often said the more you see somebody the better.”

“They came fueled tonight,” Pioneers coach Earl Rutledge said. “You could tell they wanted a piece of us after we beat them the first time.”

“I thought it would be another close game,” said Audrey Paterson, who, along with Emily Riggs, is one of two four-year senior starters for the Comets. “Then, in the first inning we got four and I was like, ‘Oh, we’re going to do great.’ ”

Stokes said his team looked comfortable at the plate, and came out aggressively attacking the ball.

“We were ready for (Middleton) this time,” Riggs said. “We stayed back, stayed off the changeup and were ready to attack that first strike.”

With one out Jordan Bailey slashed a ball to right field that glanced off the glove of Chloe Meck for a three-base error. Courtesy runner Amelia Trout scored on a wild pitch and Paterson reset the attack with a double to right field.

“I knew Keiva was going to work outside and I just sat back and was ready for it,” Paterson said.

“We practiced all day yesterday on hitting the ball the other way,” said Stokes. “What does she do? Two smashes to right field.”

Maddie Mitchell lifted a fly ball to the alley in left with center fielder Julia Gerard making a valiant, but futile, attempt at a diving catch. Paterson scored and Mitchell scored on Regan Soboleski’s single to left. Following a Bowmaster single, Bria Booth pulled an RBI single inside the bag at third and the Comets were up 4-0.

“Sometimes you gotta tip your hat,” said Rutledge. “Keiva wasn’t getting the outside strike. Next thing you know you’re coming inside, and that kills.”

They increased the advantage in the second as Bailey walked, Riggs doubled in Trout courtesy running — she would eventually score three runs — and Paterson drove Meck to the fence in right, the ball tipping off her glove and over the fence for a two-run homer.

“You can call that a Jose Canseco home run,” said Stokes, “but when you back somebody up against the fence like that, it’s a challenge to catch it.”

Next inning, Kira Green hit a two-run homer, a no-doubt-about-it line drive to dead left. Up 9-0, Comets batters had 23 plate appearances before L-S turned over its lineup.

Bowmaster carried a no-hitter one out into the fourth inning before Ally Raub singled.

“I was just trying to stay focused after we got the four runs in the first inning,” Bowmaster said. “It’s definitely a mental game. You lose focus and they have five runs.”

“I can’t say enough about what she’s done. Her focus has been fantastic,” Stokes said.

While L-S’s reputation for explosive offense is well deserved, by the time Raub doubled in Maura Savoca in the sixth inning, spoiling the shutout, the mercy rule was in effect on Rigg’s RBI single and Paterson’s third hit, and third RBI, in the top of the sixth.

“I’m very proud of the girls,” Stokes said. “They didn’t seem nervous and they seemed to really want to play. And to win.”