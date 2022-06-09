ALLENTOWN — The champs are out.

Lampeter-Strasburg’s reign as PIAA Class 5A state softball champion is over. And for the Pioneers, it was a crushing ending.

L-S took a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth, and had a 2-1 cushion with two more outs to go to get back to the state semifinals.

And then Pittston rained on the Pioneers’ parade.

The Patriots scratched out a run in the bottom of the sixth to halve L-S’s lead, and Pittston won it in walk-off fashion, getting a one-out, two-run double from Tori Para in the bottom of the seventh for a riveting 3-2 victory in a PIAA Class 5A quarterfinal Thursday at Allentown’s quaint Patriots Park.

L-S, the District 3 fifth-place finisher, could only watch as Jiana Moran, who walked, and Kallie Booth, who reached on an error, steamrolled around the bases after Para split the right-center gap with a rocket double to win it.

“A lot of ups and down there,” L-S coach Earl Rutledge said. “It was tough to swallow.”

“I don’t think I’ve processed it quite yet,” said Pioneers’ ace righty Keiva Middleton, who saw her standout prep career come to a close. “It stinks to lose, especially when it’s your last game.”

Pittston remained perfect. The Patriots, out of the Wyoming Valley Conference, improved to 23-0, and will take on District 1 runner-up Oxford, a 7-5 winner over District 3 champ Exeter, in the state semifinals on Monday. Pittston, the District 2 champ, had won seven of its previous eight games via shutout, and looked up at a two-run deficit here Thursday.

L-S, which finished up 18-6 overall, finally solved Pittston ace righty Gianna Adams in the top of the fifth. The Pioneers used a couple of fielder’s choices and a hit batter to load the bases, and Mackenzie Maki trotted home for a 1-0 lead when Ally Raub drew a bases-loaded walk.

L-S made it 2-0 in the top of the sixth with a walk and another fielder’s choice. With Kara Scranton aboard — and after Pittston center fielder Bella Giardina robbed the Pioneers’ Gabby Hiles of a homer with a terrific tumbling catch over the fence — Chloe Meck slammed an RBI single to center, plating Scranton for a 2-0 lead, and the Pioneers were feeling fine.

Pittston started its winning rally in the bottom of the seventh when Moran, hitting in the nine-hole, drew a lead-off walk. Then Booth bunted, and was safe at first on a wild throw and the Patriots were in business. Sage Weidlich was called out when she was hit by a dead ball outside the batter’s box. Pittston’s coaches argued the call, but to no avail.

L-S gladly took the out, and Middleton dug back in the circle to face Para, who came into the game hitting .545 with seven homers and 36 RBIs. She slashed a gapper to right-center, Moran and Booth breezed home, and the Patriots — who 10-run-ruled District 3 third-seed South Western 13-0 in the first round — sent the champs packing.

“We were the state champs last year, but we had to replace seven starting position players,” Rutledge said. “Our heart and soul was our pitching. And it almost got us to the next one. It was another great run, and these kids are so great to work with. But this one was tough to lose.”

L-S, which toppled District 1 champ West Chester Rustin 12-7 in the first round, managed just one hit off Adams, who came into the game with an 18-0 record, a spiffy 0.85 ERA, 10 shutouts, three no-hitters and 191 strikeouts in 107 innings.

L-S coaxed five walks and scratched out the two runs. But it wasn’t quite enough, as Pittston punched its ticket to the Final Four vs. Oxford. Monday’s other state semifinal will pit District 7 champ Armstrong — which fell to L-S in last year’s title game — against District 7 runner-up Penn-Trafford.

“I’m really proud of all of my teammates,” Middleton said. “From the beginning of the season until now, we’ve grown a lot. At the beginning of the season, not a lot of people thought we’d even make the state playoffs.”

But L-S was back. It won’t end like last season, hoisting the gold trophy at Penn State. But for a new-look team with a first-year coach, it was certainly another terrific ride for the Pioneers.

