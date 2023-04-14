While the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s Section Four softball challengers have not ceded the title to Northern Lebanon, certainly not this early in the game, they take turns knocking each other around the old ballyard.

Case in point, Friday afternoon at Stauffer Park, where visiting Pequea Valley stunned Lancaster Catholic 8-7.

Trailing 6-0 after five innings, the Braves (3-2 L-L, 4-3 overall) posted seven runs in a sixth-inning bat-around plus 2.

“They didn’t give up,” said Braves coach Doug High.

After Catholic (3-2, 3-3) tied things up with a run in the bottom of the sixth, the Braves manufactured the winning run in the seventh on an error, two sacrifices and Lily Stike’s RBI single, on a 1-2 pitch that she fisted into short left field.

“A sophomore,” High said. “This is like the fourth game she’s played. It’s huge.”

“Typical Section Four game,” observed Crusaders assistant coach Brad Brubaker, who has coached at three Section Four schools.

“We have that one bad inning, and sometimes we can control it,” Crusaders head coach Emily Detz said. “Today we didn’t.”

The decisive, big inning has been a theme in the early going among the contenders. Northern Lebanon used a five-run fifth inning to down Catholic 5-3, and a six-run third inning in an 8-3 win over the Braves.

Catholic scored all its runs in the third inning of a 3-0 victory over Annville while Annville used a nine-run second to top Pequea 10-6.

Catholic outhit the Braves 13-6 Friday, but was hamstrung by four errors. Maddy Detz was responsible for all eight runs — seven unearned — walking two while striking out nine, six of them looking.

She cruised into the sixth inning, allowing just three baserunners: Maddie Clark on a first-inning error and single in the fourth and Tori Smoker’s single in the fifth.

Catholic methodically gave her a 6-0 lead. Caidence Brock led off the first with a single, going first-to-third on Maddy Detz’s sacrifice and scoring on a wild pitch. That was the only run allowed by Braves starter Mackenzie Musser.

Catholic greeted reliever Tori Smoker with Mariana DeJesus’ leadoff single in the fourth and, after an eight-pitch at-bat, Lyla Maurer’s single into short center.

DeJesus went first-third on the hit and scored one the front end of a double steal. Lea Krow singled in Maurer and Paige Husted tripled in Krow, who scored on Brock’s third hit of the day.

When Smoker walked Detz on four pitches, High brought in Sydney Roye in relief.

“I put us in a tough situation, staying with the pitcher too long,” High said. “They were just seeing her ball too good.”

Roye got the third out of the inning, but Catholic continued its offensive assault in the next inning. Maurer reached on an infield single, stole second base and scored on Maria Smith’s base hit to center.

Catholic loaded the bases on Krow’s single and a walk to Husted but, with two out, Roye retired Brock (3-for-5) on a liner to center for the third out.

The Braves’ go-ahead rally began innocently enough as Izzy Graham singled into left. When Shania Smoker grounded back to the circle, Detz opted to throw to second, got nobody and Graham continued on to third as the Braves began to run amok.

Maddie Clark blooped an RBI single to center, Smoker taking third, Clark taking second on a throw home.

Olivea Clark laid down a sacrifice bunt, thrown away at first by Detz as two runs scored. Back-to-back walks — the only free passes Detz issued — loaded the bases and Maddie Hassis, down 1-2 and looking bad on the two swinging strikes, lifted a two-run double into right, tying the game.

“That’s why you get three (strikes),” said High, with a smile.

Hassis continued on to third, scoring the go-ahead run on Sarah Arment’s safety squeeze bunt before Detz got Graham on a fly to right for the third out.

Catholic again tied the game as DeJesus reached on a two-out single, scoring on Maurer’s third hit of the day.

Trailing once more in the seventh, the Crusaders mounted one last rally as Krow (3-4) doubled leading off and High opted to intentionally walk Husted.

Whatever strategy he was considering became moot when Husted was picked off first. Elise Maurer sacrificed Krow to third, but Roye induced Brock to pop up to second baseman Shania Smoker — her fifth and final putout of the day — extinguishing the rally.

“We’ve come a long way, so far, this season,” Emily Detz said. “We’re still putting all the pieces together. Compared to last year, we’ve come a long way.”

With a long way to go.