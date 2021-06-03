When you've waited 30 years to raise the District Three softball championship trophy, and are taking your sixth shot at it, you certainly don't want to prolong the anticipation, or disappointment.

Which is exactly what Pequea Valley did Thursday afternoon at Millersville University's Seaber Softball Stadium.

No-hit by Bermudian Springs' Tori Murren through five innings and trailing 1-0 going into their half of the sixth, the Braves rallied to claim a 2-1 victory and the District Three Class 3A title.

It is the first district title for the Braves (16-5) who advance to the PIAA tournament, beginning Monday. They will face the District 12 runner-up, site and time to be determined.

"I'm very proud of these girls," a beaming Braves coach Doug High said. "They work hard every day to get the job done. We set a goal early on. We're not there yet, but we're halfway there."

While the Braves were appearing in the program’s sixth title game overall and third in the last five seasons, not counting 2020, the upstart Eagles (12-11) were appearing in their first title game, riding the crest of an extra-inning upset of No. 1 seed Trinity on Tuesday.

"I thought my girls appeared relaxed and confident," High said. "Their girls appeared a little nervous, which I would've expected."

If the Eagles were nervous, putting their first two batters on base to open the game almost certainly soothed them. But Braves senior Olivia Ammon got two strikeouts and a foul out to avoid damage and the game was afoot.

Murren had the Braves off balance with only two balls hit out of the infield — both fly outs to right — in the first five innings. She did have baserunners, two on errors, hitting two batters and one on a strikeout wild pitch, but the Braves were unable to capitalize.

"It was just a matter of making contact at the right time," High said. "We were pressing a little bit, swinging at questionable pitches when we were ahead in the count."

Meanwhile, Ammon was tossing a two-hit shutout, with help of center fielder Abby Tobelmann, who tracked down three hard-hit balls, turning them to routine outs and prompting the Eagles’ first base coach to plead, "Please hit it anywhere but to her."

Which they did in the top of the sixth. Hanna Chenault one-hopped a double to the base of the fence in left-center, with one out, and Murren followed with line single through the circle and into center, scoring Chenault.

Maddie Reever followed with a hit, but Ammon got Ashlynne Smith on a grounder to short and Gabby Kaltreider on a pop to second to end the threat. Then it was time to get to work.

"We started hanging our heads," said Olivia Ammon, "(but) we said, 'We got this. It's not over.' "

"You’ve got to score a run to win," said High, whose team now needed two. Hailey Yothers initiated the process, lifting a fly ball to the gap in right for a triple. Ammon delivered her, lining a double to left over the head of Smith, who momentarily broke in and could not catch up.

"I caught an offspeed (pitch). I saw it come out of her hand," Ammon said. "I thought she was going to catch it, but she didn't."

Maddie Clark stepped in, taking two pitches out of the strike zone. "I'm like, 'I gotta bring it in.' " Clark said. She did, doubling to right-center to score courtesy runner Alayna Herr with the winning run.

"I saw the ball out of her hand," Clark said, "and I just knew it. It felt good off the bat."

A portion of this title can be traced to defensive changes High made after a grisly crossover loss to Donegal. He moved Emily Ammon from shortstop to behind the plate, Yothers from catcher to first and Tobelmann from first to center. Sophomore Shania Smoker — who had five assists Thursday — stepped in at short and suddenly it was a cohesive defensive unit.

"At first we weren't used to it," said Olivia Ammon, who reaped the added benefit of having her sister and anchor behind the plate. "Once we started playing games it was like we perfectly balanced each other out."

"We went through 10 games with a good three players out of position," High said. "We wanted to see if we could create a wave and ride it the rest of the way."

Wave created, the Braves have ridden it to 10 wins in their last 11 games, with the only loss to 2A champion Brandywine Heights in a nonleague game. District gold in hand, they are four wins away from the ultimate goal, and gold.