SHILLINGTON — Behind two home runs from Caitlin Ashley, the Spring-Ford Rams defeated the Penn Manor Comets 11-4 Thursday to advance to the PIAA Class 6A softball semifinals.

Ashley was instrumental in the Rams’ victory, sealing the deal in the bottom of the sixth with a grand slam for the final scoring play of the game.

Spring-Ford, the fourth seed out of District One, had a huge second inning, scoring six times unanswered. On top of a home run from Ashley, Ellie Jarrel hit a triple to send three of her teammates home. The Rams entered the fourth inning with a 6-0 lead.

The District Three champion Comets got on the board with three runs in the fourth in an attempt to close the gap, moving the score to 6-3. Penn Manor got its second home run of the game in the fifth inning from Emily Riggs to cut the deficit to 6-4.

For the second time in the game, the ball hit the top of the fence and bounced into home run territory.

But the Comets, who finished the season with a mark of 20-6, would get no closer.

Jarrel singled in the bottom of the sixth to spark another scoring run for the Rams, scoring teammate Riley Gancaszto. Courtesy of Ashley’s follow-up grand slam to close out the sixth inning, the Comets entered the seventh down 11-4 and were unable to recover, scoring no runs in the final inning.

The Rams (22-2) will face District One champion North Penn, a 10-0 victor in six innings over Williamsport on Thursday, in Monday’s semifinal round.