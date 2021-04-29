When opportunities are at a premium, it’s best to get a premium effort.

Hempfield’s Courtney Guthrie gave Penn Manor few opportunities Wednesday afternoon in Landisville, as the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One softball teams returned to begin a second turn through the schedule.

But the Comets’ Bella Peters gave the Black Knights fewer opportunities, and, as coach Dave Stokes told the postgame huddle, “When the other team doesn’t score, you’re going to win.”

And in the end, the Comets (9-2 league, 13-2 overall) defeated the Knights 3-0 behind a combined three-hit shutout from Peters and closer Aralyn Hoffert.

Peters allowed two hits through five innings, and while her ball-strike ratio wasn’t the best — she walked four — she had the stuff to pitch out of what trouble she had.

“Sometimes effectively wild works out,” Stokes said. “It’s in on your hands, then it’s away. And she has a very effective changeup.”

“I’ve been struggling the last few games,” Peters allowed. “I’ve just been trying to focus on not throwing high and giving our defense a chance to field the ball and get outs.”

On a day when the wind was blowing in, hard, from right field Peters allowed just two fly balls, got four outs on ground balls and five on pop ups.

“We just feel a little snakebit,” said Terry Shreiner, whose Knights fell to 6-5 in the league, 9-6 overall. “What I thought was going to be our strong suit, which was our bats, all of a sudden went silent.”

Bella Rankin’s two-out, first inning single and Olivia Cover’s one-out hit in the fifth inning were the only safeties allowed by Peters. Hempfield had two on, two out in the third, courtesy of a pair of walks, but Rankin popped out to shortstop Sophia Rineer to end the threat.

Guthrie, who improves in the circle with every start, walked with one out in the fourth, but was erased on an unassisted double play by first baseman Maddy Trout.

When Peters walked Rankin to lead off the sixth, Stokes did not hesitate to make the call to the bullpen, bringing in Hoffert, a left-hander.

“There’s never a good time to change pitchers,” Stokes said. “It’s always if it works out you’re a genius. If it doesn’t you’re the fool. But they were coming around the third or fourth time through the lineup. (Aralyn) can give them a different look, and tonight it worked.”

Throwing ground balls, Hoffert quelled the uprising in the sixth with no damage, surrendered a hit to Mika Hughes leading off the seventh, then got two fielder’s choice outs and a strikeout to nail down her third save of the year.

“It was my job to come in and do my job,” Hoffert said. “It was a little pressure coming into situations like that. But you come in, throw hard, throw strikes and the game happens.”

It happened for the Comets with a two-run second inning that featured some reckless abandon on the bases. Or organized pressure.

After Guthrie retired the Comets 1-2-3 in the first, with two strikeouts, Emily Riggs led off the second going the other way for a soft single into right field. Trout dropped a perfect sacrifice bunt in front of the plate and Riggs never stopped at second, heading for an unattended third base.

“You can’t predict them not covering third,” Stokes said. “I tell the kids you have to look to third because I’m waving you (over). I can’t yell for you to come over because, guess who else gets notified?

“I was waving her over,” Stokes said. “She picked me up, and it turns out to be a big play.”

Riggs slid safely under the tag of left fielder Lacey Bender, who hustled to cover the bag, actually beating Riggs to the base.

Kaelin Gable singled into right to score Riggs. She took second on the throw, and, after Peters walked, Kylie Goss kept her hands back on a 1-2 changeup, lifting an RBI double into left.

“I was glad to see her move the ball and come through it,” Stokes said. “That’s what we talk about, move the ball somewhere and let the chips fall where they may.”

With Peters walking the razor’s edge, the Comets added an insurance run in the sixth. She helped her cause with a one-out single to center and Bria Booth dropped a sacrifice up the third-base line. The ball was thrown away at first, into foul territory in right, and courtesy runner Kira Greene came all the way home.

The win inched the Comets closer to wrapping up the Section One title and a berth in the L-L League playoffs. Closer still if the decision is made to not count crossover games, as the Comets’ two losses have come in the crossovers.

While the Black Knights’ hopes of an L-L berth are dimming, their odds of participating in the postseason remain good. They currently sit eighth in District Three’s 12-team Class 6A field.