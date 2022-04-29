Penn Manor softball coach Dave Stokes often speaks of getting the senior hit, the key hit in a key moment delivered by a veteran player.

His two seniors, Emily Riggs and Audrey Paterson, came through Friday afternoon in Lititz, rallying the Comets to a 5-1 softball victory over Warwick.

In a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One showdown between first- and second-place teams, the Comets (12-1 league, 14-1 overall) put some space between them and the Warriors (10-3, 10-3) with three games left in the regular season.

Much like the space found by Comets’ batters in the seventh inning, when they strung together five hits in a four-run inning to break a 1-1 tie.

It was the fourth time through for the top of the Comets’ lineup, and the fourth time was not the charm for Warriors starter Jenna Ober, who took a three-hit shutout into the sixth inning.

“We dodged it for five, six innings,” Warriors coach Mark Hough said. “You’re thinking, ‘Do we have one more in us?’ ”

“It’s the fourth time through,” Stokes said. “As a batter, the more you see the pitcher, the more it becomes in the batter’s favor.”

Ober got the first out of the seventh, Kaitlyn Ream’s ground out to short — one of eight groundouts she induced on the day. Turning the lineup over, Comets leadoff hitter Kira Green pulled a single through the hole and past third.

Ober got ahead of Jordan Bailey 1-2, but Bailey fouled off a pair of offerings, took a ball, then singled through the same spot as Green. It was a key moment in the inning.

“I didn’t hit at all before,” Bailey said, “so I was like, ‘OK. I have work to get done here.’ Last game I had the same situation. I hit it pretty much in the same place.”

“I can’t be any prouder of her,” Stokes said of his sophomore catcher. “It didn’t surprise me to see her get a hit. She’s internally motivated, she knew it was a big spot and she doesn’t allow the larger pressure to impact her performance.”

That brought Riggs to the plate, already 2-for-2 with a walk. During her at-bat a wild pitch advanced Green and Bailey to second and third. They scored as Riggs doubled into left field, Riggs taking third on the throw home.

“We weren’t hitting her all game,” Riggs said, “it was just about taking a deep breath, knowing what your job is, and performing.”

Paterson lined a hit into center, delivering Riggs, and with two outs Reagan Soboleski delivered the dagger with her fourth hit of the day, an RBI single into right center.

The rally ended a taut duel between the Warriors’ Ober and the Comets’ Julie Bowmaster and Riggs, in relief of Bowmaster in the sixth inning.

Riggs picked up the win, allowing one hit over two innings, but made the play of the game in the second inning. From her position at second base she knocked down Madison Minney’s one-hopper headed for right field. Diving prone in the dirt she recovered, came to her knees and got the ball to first with a toss any option-pitch quarterback would be proud of.

It was the second time this week Bowmaster, a freshman, went mano-a-mano with senior aces. She came out none the worse for wear allowing a run — unearned — in each match up in 10 innings of work.

“She’s keeping us engaged,” Stokes said. “She’s really stepped up and done extremely well for us.”

For the longest time it looked like the softball gods were wearing red and black. Emily Beale led off the first inning for the Warriors with an infield single to third. Squaring to sacrifice, Allison Forsythe lined her bunt right at Bowmaster. And right by Bowmaster for a hit.

With one out Bella Smithson ground to shortstop and the double play was in order as Green stepped on second and threw to first. Wide. Very wide. Beale scored. The unearned run loomed ever larger as Ober stranded five Comets through five innings.

Riggs led off the sixth by rifling a single into right center. Sacrificed to second by Paterson, she scored on Madeline Mitchell’s hit into right.

Ober quelled the rally with her sixth strikeout of the game and a fly to right, but she was living on borrowed time. The Comets collected the next inning.