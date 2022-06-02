MECHANICSBURG — Three boxes, and now three hefty check marks for Penn Manor’s softball team.
Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One champions? Check.
L-L League champions? Check.
District Three Class 6A champions? After Thursday’s 4-2 victory over league rival Manheim Township, yet another check mark for the rampaging Comets, who continued their dynamic season by clinching their first district softball championship at Messiah University’s Starry Athletic Complex.
“I’m not speechless,” Penn Manor coach Dave Stokes said after a long pause. “I’m just very proud of these kids.”
Emily Riggs (7), Jordan Bailey (center) and Julie Bowmaster (18) celebrate after winning the District 3 Class 6A softball championship against Manheim Township at Messiah University’s Starry Softball Field in Dillsburg on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
Mark Palczewski
2022 D3 6A Softball Championship
Mark Palczewski
Penn Manor (21-2) was in its third district finale; the Comets twice lost to Chambersburg in previous trips, 1-0 in Class 3A in 2016 and 13-2 in Class 6A in 2017. Now, the championship trophy is heading to Millersville.
Here’s a fun fact: To win district gold, second-seeded Penn Manor beat L-L League Section One rivals Hempfield (2-0 in the quarterfinals), Warwick (2-1 in the semifinals) and Township in the championship.
“In the last inning, when there were two outs, I started getting chills all over my body,” Penn Manor’s Kira Green said. “This has been so fun and so exciting. We never wanted anything more than to win this game.”
It was a spirited run to the finals for Township, which was appearing in its second District Three softball title game. The Blue Streaks, who beat Manheim Central in the 3A finale back in 1986, topped No. 9 Governor Mifflin (12-0 in the first round), No. 1 Central York (10-3 in the quarterfinals) and No. 5 Central Dauphin (10-5 in the semifinals) to set up Thursday’s showdown.
“We’ve been on a roll, and we kept going with it,” Township coach Reilly Gearhart said. “This was huge for this team, and we’re not done yet. We definitely got hot at the right time. I’m certainly proud of every single one of them. We’ve fought adversity all season long, and I’m so proud of everyone for stepping up.”
Penn Manor, which lost seven starters from last year’s squad, will make a return trip to the PIAA playoffs against the District One sixth seed on Monday. On the same day, Township (14-10) will head to states for the first time since 2014 to take on the District One runner-up.
Penn Manor struck first Thursday. After two quick outs in the bottom of the first, Emily Riggs and Audrey Paterson worked consecutive walks, and Riggs raced home when Maddie Mitchell chopped an RBI single to center off Township ace righty Megan Marks.
Marks went the distance, scattering five hits with no strikeouts. She did walk six batters, but held Penn Manor’s potent offense to four runs and worked out of trouble a couple of times.
The Comets got on the board again in the bottom of the second. Bria Booth hit a one-out single, and Kaitlyn Ream drew a walk. Green smoked an RBI single to center, plating Booth and it was 2-0. Jordan Bailey followed with a grounder to short, and when Marea Bley’s throw got away, Ream scored and it was 3-0.
With Riggs on in relief for Julie Bowmaster in the top of the sixth, Township put on its rally caps. With one out, Annika Smith was plunked by a pitch, and Taylor Kittleman followed with a chopper to third. When Bowmaster’s throw sailed into right field, Smith scored. Two pitches later, Kittleman scored on a wild pitch and it was 3-2.
In her five innings, Bowmaster allowed four hits and struck out two. Riggs allowed two unearned runs and picked up the save.
Penn Manor tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, Green singled and went to second when Bailey walked. Riggs laced an RBI single to center to score Green and the Comets had a safer and sounder 4-2 cushion.
“That was the nail-driver,” Stokes noted.
In Township’s last hurrah in the seventh, Riggs got Hillary Murse to fly out to left before fanning Bley. Carissa Lusk then popped out to third to end it, and Penn Manor’s players bum-rushed the field in celebration.
“It’s very difficult to beat any team three times,” Stokes said. “Your team usually gets overconfident, and the other team has nothing to lose. It’s very odd that the district tournament ended up that way, but give credit to those other (L-L League) teams. They also beat who they had to beat to get here.”
But only one team hoisted the gold trophy Thursday, and that was Penn Manor, which checked off yet another box this spring.