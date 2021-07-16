Sirens and flashing lights declared Lampeter-Strasburg softball team’s state championship victory as police cars, firetrucks and other vehicles paraded through the streets of Strasburg and Lampeter on Thursday night.

An antique fire engine, owned by Lancaster businessman Patrick Egan, filled with the 10 starting team members led the procession.

A flatbed truck carrying other Lampeter- Strasburg team members followed directly behind. Both varsity and junior varsity players took part in the parade alongside past Lampeter-Strasburg softball and baseball state champions and finalists.

Lampeter-Strasburg beat Armstrong High School 10-7 on June 18.

The parade started at Strasburg Rail Road and ended at Martin Meylin Middle School. When the parade arrived at the middle school it passed under a banner strung up from two flashing fire engine ladders with a photo of the team reading “State Softball Champions 2021 PIAA 5A Lampeter-Strasburg Pioneers.”

Key to success

Players’ family members and friends, Strasburg Borough and West Lampeter Township police, and multiple fire companies from the area paraded alongside the players. Coaches, school administrators and government officials spoke in front of the middle school after the parade.

Scott Weichler, father of starting center fielder Sydney Weichler, said he was happy Sydney’s last high school moment was spent winning state championships.

First baseman and team captain senior Cameryn Byler said working hard and keeping one’s head held high is key to success.

Shortstop and team captain senior Chloe Blantz said winning this year was a special experience, having been able to win twice during her high school career.

Sophomore Brooke Zuber, left field starter, was excited about winning states because it had been her wish since attending games when she was younger.

Repeat finalists

Last time Lampeter-Strasburg won a state championship was in 2018. In 2019, the team made it to the finals but came up short. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented a 2020 season.

“So, they can say that their whole high school career, they played in the state final game,” coach Gene Charles said of his senior star softball players. “Not many kids can say that.”

“I learned that it takes a whole team to win a game because everybody contributed in that game,” Zuber said, “and if they wouldn’t have, we wouldn’t have came out as state champions.”