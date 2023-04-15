Prior to the start of the season, not much was expected of Octorara softball. Second-year head coach Haley Neff cautioned that the Braves were still a rebuilding program.

Then the season started.

Octorara ran off five straight victories to open the season, defeating old Ches-Mont rival Kennett 15-5, Kennard-Dale 6-2, L-L Section Three foes Cocalico, 13-7, and Garden Spot, 14-1, and, in another nonleague encounter, Tulpehocken 8-2.

The opening streak elevated the Braves to the top position in the early, very early, District Three Class 4A power ratings. And opened a lot of eyes.

“From the beginning,” Neff shared in an email, “the team has had a drive to want to improve and really come together. I am proud of how the girls are playing this year and how they are playing for each other!”

And while reality intruded on the high spirits this week – the Braves lost three straight section matches, to Manheim Central, 8-3, Donegal, 15-0, and Elco, 5-0 – Octorara is one win away from matching last season’s total and still very much in the postseason conversation.

“This week has been a rough week for the girls,” Neff acknowledged, “and I think they will learn from it. There are a few very motivated girls on the team that want to win and get a taste of the postseason. That has never been a thought in the past.”

Neff has drawn on her experiences at Solanco and Lebanon Valley College to fortify those goals. “I encourage the girls (as) to what the postseason can look like and how exciting winning big games can be!” she said.

Outta here!

In seasons past, Elizabethtown’s Borough Park was a triples paradise, but the only home runs recorded there were of the inside-the-park variety. No more.

Buoyed by a sizable donation from the Shaw Family Foundation, there is a new, homer-friendly fence enclosing the park, measuring a symmetrical 200 feet from foul pole to foul pole. It is a good 100 feet in from the original fence, which remains standing.

And the homers are happening.

In a preseason scrimmage against Central Dauphin, a CD player cleared the boundary, as did the Bears Astyn Calaman. Calaman went yard again against Lebanon and on Monday, the Bears Sophia Finch and L-S’s Brook Zuber homered. Friday, it was Ephrata’s Addy Snyder’s turn to touch ’em all.

Have to believe golden-era alums and legendary power bats Caryn Bailey and Becca Bigler would look at today’s far friendlier confines and think, “If only!”

Section check in

Teams have played the first time through their respective section schedules, and there are few surprises atop the standings. Warwick (5-0, 8-0) is alone in Section One, as is Donegal (5-0, 8-1) in Three and Northern Lebanon (5-0, 6-1) in Four. Solanco (4-1, 7-1) and Lampeter-Strasburg (4-1, 4-5) share the lead in Two.

The traffic jams are just off the lead where teams have been beating on each other like it’s a Pier-6 brawl. Penn Manor (3-2, 5-3), Manheim Township (3-2, 5-3) and Hempfield (3-2, 4-4) are bunched in Section One.

E-town (3-2, 5-4), Ephrata (2-3, 6-5) and Conestoga Valley (2-3, 4-4) are hot on the heels of L-S and Solanco in Two. Just off the pace of Section Three’s second-place Manheim Central (4-1, 4-4) are Elco (3-2, 4-3) and Octorara (2-3, 5-3) while Annville-Cleona (3-2, 5-2), Pequea Valley (3-2, 4-4) and Lancaster Catholic (3-2, 3-3) bunch up in Section Four.

The second time through begins Monday, creating even more confusion or beginning to create space. Stand by.