In the classic “Punch and Judy” marionette shows, the two characters take turns bashing each other with an object, usually a bat of some sort.

Wednesday afternoon in Mount Joy, Northern Lebanon and Donegal bashed each other with bats in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three first-place softball showdown.

Northern Lebanon got in the better number of licks, corresponding to the better amount of runs in a 15-8 slug-a-thon on the Indians’ junior varsity field. The game was relocated there because of the overnight and morning rain that rendered the Tribes’ varsity surface unplayable.

The Vikings (10-2 league, 10-2 overall) had two eight-player innings, a nine-player bat around and batted around plus-two in another inning as they raked Indians starter Cara Biesecker for 14 hits and 12 earned runs over five-plus innings.

“They came ready to play,” Tribe coach Wayne Emenheiser said. “I thought they were aggressive. They came out hitting the ball right away and that was the difference.”

“For the most part (we) do hit pretty well,” said John Mertz, who has been standing in as interim head coach for the late Ed Spittle, whose sudden mid-season passing rocked the team.

“And, (we) play good defense,” he added.

The Indians (11-2, 11-3) totaled 14 hits themselves and drew to within a run, at 7-6, after falling behind 4-1 early. But they could not contain the assault of a pillaging Vikings lineup.

With the win, the Vikings swept the season series and moved to within a half-game of first place. Or, they take over first place if crossover games with Section Four do not count (their status remains up in the air), holding a 9-1 record to Donegal’s 8-2.

It’s been a time of tribulation for the Vikings as they overcame the shock of losing their beloved coach. Since getting back on the field after a nine-day hiatus, they have won four of five, the only blemish Monday’s upset loss to Elco.

“They’ve pulled together really well,” Mertz said. “The first days were really tough. They just got refocused and kept moving forward.”

They moved forward, a lot, Wednesday starting right off in the first inning. They struck for four runs in the inning, the big blow of their bat-around Abby Palkovic’s three-run double.

Donegal got one back on Bella Mackinson’s RBI single in the first and added another in the second on Kara Heidlauf’s RBI double. They had a second run in that inning wiped off the board when Esther Myer’s two-out, RBI infield single to second was overturned on an appeal and ruled the third out.

The Vikings struck for three in their half of the fourth on Summer Bohr’s two-run triple and an RBI sin-gle from Brooke Beamesderfer (2-for-4).

Donegal answered with a four-run outburst with Myers driving in a run with a hit, Aysha Gibbs’s sac fly plating another and a two-run single from Mackinson (4-for-4, 3 RBIs).

Northern Lebanon answered the Tribe’s answer in the fifth, taking a 10-6 lead on an RBI hit from Summer Bohr (2-for-4), Beamerderfer’s two-run knock and a two-run double from Hope Ritchie.

In all, Bohr drove in three, as did Beamesderfer and Palkovic; Ritchie accounted for two.

They chased Biesecker in the sixth on Summer Bohr’s RBI triple and a pair of unearned runs as the Indians’ defense broke down.

“We struggled a bit today,” Emenheiser said. “We struggled a lot defensively (with four errors) and, you know (with a) young team it’s going to happen once in a while.”

Mounting one last challenge, the Indians plated a run in the bottom of the seventh on Julianne Wheeler’s RBI single, but left the bases loaded for the second time in the game. In all, Donegal left 10. In the face of their production, Northern Lebanon left 11.