Northern Lebanon scored early and often. Donegal scored late and not enough, and that was the story Monday afternoon in Mount Joy as the Vikings took an 11-7 decision in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three softball.

You’ve heard of the no doubles defense. The Vikings (4-0 league, 4-1 overall) broke out the all doubles offense, or at least it seemed that way, as eight of their 18 hits went for two bases. Three of the eight came in the first inning — on three of the first five batters — as the Vikings took a 2-0 lead.

A lead they continued to build on, scoring three in the second inning, two in the third and four in the fourth.

When it was all said and done the Vikings hit the ball solidly and far. Olivia Shutter (3-for-5, 3 runs scored, 2 RBIs) had a pair of two-baggers, as did Brooke Beamesderfer (3-5, 2, 2). Hope Ritchie (3-5, 1, 1), Kiera Anspach (2-3, 0, 1), Autumn Bohr (2-4, 2 runs) and Abby Palkovic (1-3, 1, 1) each reached the fence, and second base, once.

“This was a real important (win) for us,” said Vikings head coach Bob Basehore, whose team gets a leg up on one of its closest competitors. “We’ll have to keep it going.”

While the Vikings were putting the ball in play against Cara Biesecker, reaching her for 12 hits in three innings plus, the Indians were their own worst enemy at times, committing at least five errors.

“They hit the ball, they definitely put the ball in play,” said Tribe coach Wayne Emenheiser. “We just couldn’t stop that bleeding, and then we didn’t help. Errors that cost us many runs, that’s kind of been our M.O. so far.”

Beamerderfer’s two-run single in the fourth opened an 11-0 advantage and pushed the Indians (3-1, 3-1) to the brink of termination via the mercy rule as Vikings pitcher Nicole Leaman took a two-hit shutout into the fifth inning.

But Leaman, who’s been battling a bug according to head coach Bob Basehore, seemed to hit a wall after throwing 55 pitches in four innings.

Esther Myers got her second hit of the afternoon — Donegal’s third overall — leading off the fifth and, with one out, Biesecker doubled. Bella Mackison, who’d been semi-intentionally walked her first two times up, stroked a two-run single to left. Leaman then retired the side on a pair of force outs, but the Indians were back in business.

Leaman got the first two outs of the sixth before walking Ruth Myers. Biesecker (3-4, 3, 1) doubled her home; Mackison (2-2 with three walks, a run scored) singled in Biesecker; Emma Garber (3-5, 1, 2) doubled in Mackison and Natalie Colwell, who took over for Biesecker in the circle, doubled in Garber to chase Leaman from the circle.

Ritchie came on for Leaman and loaded the bases on a pair of walks, but got Libby McCarty on strikes to end the threat. Garber would pick up her second RBI of the game in the seventh inning, scoring Biesecker who singled, but Ritchie stranded her at second — and Mackison at third — striking out Colwell to end the game.

“It’s not the way we wanted to finish the game out,” Basehore said. “I was just glad we had a big enough lead to hang on.”

“We just don’t know who we are yet. We’re getting there,” Emenheiser said in turn. “We have to show up a little earlier. Teach them how to take a blow and not give up.”