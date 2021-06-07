Gene Charles said he had plenty of reasons to be concerned about his Pioneers’ opening-round game in the PIAA Tournament.

It was a Monday.

It was blazing hot.

And it came on the heels of Friday’s win over Twin Valley in the much-anticipated, rain-delayed district final, which was followed hours later by a handful of his players graduating.

So, the chance for a letdown was there.

But Charles’ playoff-tested club didn’t let it happen as Lampeter-Strasburg posted an 8-2 win over Marple-Newtown in a Class 5A softball game at Millersville’s Seaber Softball Stadium.

“A win is a win,” said Charles. “I’ll take it any way we can get it.”

It’s not that eight runs and 12 hits against a 17-win team that finished third in District One isn’t any good, it just shows the lofty expectations and goals this 27-1 Pioneers' club carries with it every time out.

“We got it done,” Charles said. “We want to play our best.”

The Pioneers wasted little time getting to Tigers' starter Kelsey Racine as Chloe Blantz led off the first with a triple down the line in right and scored one pitch later on Daisy Frank’s SAC fly to left.

Ally Raub doubled in Emily Platt in the second and L-S pitcher Keiva Middleton singled in Blantz in the third for a 3-0 lead.

In the circle, Middleton retired the first seven Tiger batters and 11 of the first 12 before allowing an unearned run in the fourth, closing the gap to 3-1.

Middleton finished with eight strikeouts, zero walks and gave up five hits.

“She hit her spots and they didn’t hit the ball very hard against her,” Charles said. “She’s our ace. We’re going to live or die with her in the circle.”

Middleton helped her own cause again in the sixth after the Tigers made it a 4-2 game in their half of the inning. With one L-S run already across in the frame, Middleton delivered her second RBI single of the game, which was followed up by a two-run single by plate to break the game open.

“We were talking about how we were leaving a lot of people on base early in the game,” Middleton said. “We talked about trying to get the bat on the ball and getting people in.”

She finished 2-4 at the plate, while Platt had three hits and drove in three runs and Blantz reached base all four times to the plate (two triples, two walks) and scored three runs.

Next up for the Pioneers is a quarterfinal game Thursday against District One runner-up Springfield — a 17-0 winner over Franklintowne Charter on Monday — at a site and time to be determined.