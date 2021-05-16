The Lancaster-Lebanon League softball tournament begins Monday with quarterfinal games at the home fields of three section champions: Warwick, Pequea Valley and Lampeter-Strasburg. All quarterfinals are scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

If you’re keeping score, you’ll notice that is only three games. The fourth section champion, Donegal in Section Three, withdrew from the tournament because of COVID-19 issues. The Indians’ opponent, Elizabethtown, will advance to the semifinals on a forfeit and will face the winner of the Warwick-Lancaster Catholic game, Tuesday at Millersville’s Seaber Softball Stadium.

That will be the second game of a doubleheader, as the winners between Northern Lebanon-L-S and Penn Manor-Pequea Valley meet at 4:30 p.m. The championship game is set for Thursday at Millersville with a 7 p.m. start.

It’s been two years to the day since L-S defeated E-town 9-1 to claim the Pioneers' fourth overall league championship. As L-S and E-town are in opposite sides of the draw, could there be a rematch in the championship?

Warwick, which is bracketed with E-town, thinks not. As coach Mark Hough noted, “It took us a while to get the bats warmed up, but hitting, defense and pitching (are) all coming together at the right time.”

Going by the bracket, top to bottom, here’s a look at the three quarterfinal matchups:

Northern Lebanon (Section Three runner-up, 14-3) at Lampeter-Strasburg (Section Two champion, 19-1):

The History – This is a rematch of a 2019 quarterfinal, won by the Pioneers 8-2. The Vikings are looking for their first league crown. L-S is the defending league champion and is shooting for its fourth finals appearance in seven years. They last won in 2010.

The Players – Northern Lebanon’s Bohr sisters are first and second in four key offensive categories. Senior third baseman Summer Bohr leads the team in RBI with 32, while junior center fielder Autumn Bohr is tops in average (.621), runs scored (28) and hits (41). She can also catch just about anything hit to her zip code. In her first year playing varsity, Abby Palkovic has fashioned a .416 average with 18 RBI. Nicole Leaman has settled into the pitching role with a 9-3 record and 3.07 ERA.

The Pioneers have an average victory margin of 9.9 runs per game in all games this season, while hitting .389 in league play. Sophomore Brooke Zuber leads the attack with a .605 average, and is second in hits and RBI with 23 each. Senior Chloe Blantz hit .444 and is tops in hits with 24, RBI with 35 and home runs with eight.

Add in non-league games and Blantz has 10 homers and 41 RBI. In all, the Pioneers have six players hitting .400 or better, with Ally Raub (.429), Julia Gerard (.419), Morgan Whitaker (.417), Emily Platt (.409) and Cam Byler (.405). Keiva Middleton has stepped into the role of ace with an ERA of 1.91 with 109 strikeouts in 80 innings.

The Skinny – The Vikings have overcome a multitude of tribulations this year, not the least of which was the death of head coach Ed Spittle. Interim coach John Mertz has brought a youthful assemblage of freshmen and sophomores — Summer Bohr is the only senior — a long way, but it’s hard to see past the Pioneers’ combination of pitching and offense.

Penn Manor (Section One runner-up, 17-3) at Pequea Valley (Section Four champion, 13-4):

The History – Penn Manor advanced to the semifinals in 2019 after winning its only league title in 2017. The Braves are a playoff perennial, but are looking for their first league championship.

The Players – Pequea Valley starts two seniors, outfielder Abby Tobelmann and pitcher Olivia Ammon, who has a 2.39 ERA and 194 strikeouts against 33 walks. She hit .346 with 19 RBI, but team honors in average belongs to another member of the Ammon household, junior Emily Ammon, who hit .500 and whose mid-season move from shortstop to catcher solidified two positions and steadied her sister in the circle. Moving from catcher to first base, Hailey Yothers hit .364 and tied Olivia Ammon for the RBI lead, also with 19.

While Penn Manor’s stats were not available at press time, you only have to see the Comets once to know this group of six seniors, three juniors and a sophomore are trouble up and down the lineup. Miss your spot with a pitch and it’s landing beyond the fence.

In a lineup of table setters who can clear the table as well, Sophia Rineer, Audrey Patterson and Tori Hook create an RBI-rich environment for Emily Riggs — and themselves — while Maddie Trout, Kaelin Gable and Bella Peters are there to capitalize on opportunities. Kylie Goss and Bria Booth turn the lineup over and begin the process anew. In the circle, Peters can have moments of wildness that come back to hurt her. She can also pitch out of trouble as quickly as she gets into it.

The Skinny – Historically, Section Four teams have found the quarterfinal round an inhospitable place. But not a barren one. In 2014 both Pequea Valley and Annville-Cleona won in the quarterfinals. In 2012 A-C advanced to the semifinals as did Columbia in 2011. So, it can happen.

That said, if the Comets can shake off their late season funk, they get the nod.

Lancaster Catholic (Section Four runner-up, 9-8) at Warwick (Section One champion, 16-2):

The History – Oh, is there history. This is the Crusaders' fourth time in the playoffs, still looking for that elusive first title. Warwick claimed its third overall title in 2010 and has been champing at the bit to get over the semifinal hump. And there’s this: Crusaders' ace Kaiti Smith came up through Warwick's program before transferring to Catholic.

The Players – Smith’s smooth left-hand stroke led the Crusaders in average (.400), RBI (13) and runs scored (15). Hannah Eckard hit .309 with 10 RBI and 13 runs. Hitting out of the No. 2 hole, freshman Lyla Maurer scored 12 runs and knocked in three.

The Warriors' Katelyn Minney proved a tough day at the office for opposing batters, posting a 1.58 ERA and striking out 146 against just 10 walks. She's also hitting .500 and leads the team in hits (25), triples (4) and RBI (21).

Minney's three home runs trails Sam Shaak by one, while Bella Smithson (.389) has a team-best five doubles, followed by her sister Roxana (.386), Kenzie Stewart (.429) and Emily Beale (.364) all with four doubles. Hitting behind Minney in the lineup, Allison Forsythe is second in RBI with 19.

The Skinny – If Smith can keep the Warriors' at bay, this game may last well into the night and push Lititz Boro’s curfew.

Meanwhile, Section Two runner-up Elizabethtown (15-5) awaits the winner with Ava Fair (.500), Kristin Geesey (.477), Jess Zimmerman (.444) and Sophia Finch (.426) swinging bats in anticipation. Finch has driven in a team-high 27 runs, with Fair sitting at 21. In just over 95 innings, Geesey has pitched two shutouts and allowed one run in four other starts, for a 2.13 ERA. She’s allowed 90 hits while facing 429 batters and, while not overpowering, she has 71 strikeouts against 18 walks.