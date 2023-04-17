Ava Stern took Penn Manor’s best shot — literally — then gave as good as she got.

With two out and two on in the top of the fourth inning Monday, Manheim Township’s sophomore right-hander took a Jordan Bailey line drive off her shin, dropping her to the ground.

After a moment to gather herself, she got up, got Amelia Trout to fly out to center field, and retired the last 10 in a row as the Blue Streaks (4-2 league, 7-3 overall) rallied from a three-run deficit to defeat Penn Manor 4-3 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One game in Neffsville.

It was Township’s, and Stern’s, second victory over the Comets (3-3, 6-4) in seven days.

“Actually,” Stern shared, “that’s the second time I’ve been hit in the leg. It made me mad. It fueled me, made me want to do better.”

“That’s not what we want to happen,” Streaks coach Reilly Gearhart said with a laugh, “but sometimes it does help our team. Those little things, they drive her, push her.”

They certainly did that as she struck out the side in the fifth and the first out of the sixth, four of her eight Ks on the day.

And on a day when the wind was blowing hard out to right field, occasionally swirling to center, she got a big lift when center fielder Olivia Yoder tracked down Kira Green’s deep fly to the alley in right, making a basket catch for the first out of the seventh.

The day certainly ended better for Stern than it began. The Comets nicked her for three first-inning runs, all unearned, in an inning where she threw 34 pitches, only 15 for strikes, and issued three of her five walks for the day.

“I just needed to find my groove,” she said.

Leading off the game, Green reached on a two-base error, was wild pitched to third and, after Bailey walked, scored on a wild pitch to Reagan Soboleski.

Soboleski eventually walked, Bailey scored on Maddie Mitchell’s infield out and Julie Bowmaster delivered Soboleski on a bloop single to short right field.

Kyleigh Lamborne took first on a walk that wasn’t — due to an illegal pitch during the at-bat both umpires lost track of what was actually a 2-1 count — but Stern got Bria Booth to fly out to center, the first of five putouts by Yoder, and retired nine of the next 10.

She walked Kaitlyn Ream and Green, then took Bailey’s hard shot. The ball ricocheted back to catcher Sara Hess, allowing no opening for Ream to score. The bases were loaded, but the inning ended, harmlessly, three pitches later.

“We had our opportunity to put the game away,” Comets coach Dave Stokes said. “We’re still not getting that key hit. Once again, that little bit of bad luck. That ball’s two inches that way, she scores easy.”

The Streaks got on the board in the third inning when Taylor Kittleman reached on a two-out error, the second of four by the Comets for the game. Kittleman scored on Hess’ single to left field. They tied the game the next inning.

Emily Mitchell singled and, with one out, Ella Sharp sacrificed her to second, reaching as Soboleski dropped the throw at first. Marea Bley singled to load the bases, but Bowmaster could see her way out, getting Ashley Bryant on strikes for the second out.

Then Yoder blooped a ball no more than 10 feet into the air in between home and the circle, with so much English on it that, upon landing, it skidded towards the first base line as Mitchell crossed the plate. Bowmaster hit Kittleman with the next pitch, forcing in the tying run.

Carissa Lusk singled to lead off the Township fifth, advancing to second on Mitchell’s second hit of the day. Lusk tagged and took third on Stern’s fly to right and scored on Bley’s two-out single, her third hit of the day.

“I was just trying to stay calm,” Bley said. “I felt like I was seeing her pretty well. The inside pitch is my favorite and she kept throwing me those. So, it worked out well.”

“They do move the ball well,” Stokes said, allowing he felt Bowmaster pitched really well. “They have excellent hitters. Unfortunately, in inopportune times we had errors that led to their runs. You can’t give really good, solid teams three unearned runs.”

Although, that’s exactly what Township did. The Streaks hallmark seems to be they’ll hit their way out of just about every situation they may get into.

“Our team fights through adversity day in and day out,” Gearhart said. “They continue to show up and continue to succeed.”