Fred Stauffer was a farm boy whose chores kept him from joining an organized team. It wasn’t until later in life, at the Pool Field, that he became an athlete.

The patch of dirt between Manheim Central High School and Rettew Stadium, a strong outfielder’s throw from where the community took a summer swim, became a respite for many.

It’s where the glory days could last forever. Or at least a few decades.

“We’d come out here and watch the church teams play,” Stauffer said. “It was like, ‘Someday I’m gonna get out there and play underneath those lights.’ That was a dream come true.”

Manheim’s Church Softball League was launched in 1953. It shifted from fast-pitch to slow-pitch 20 years later. The league celebrated its 50th anniversary of slow-pitch at a gathering Saturday.

The greats from yesterday dusted off their gloves for a reunion game. Standouts from today played a pair of all-star games with a home run derby sandwiched in between.

It was a chance to tell old stories and be thankful for the memories.

“The fellowship that’s displayed is incredible,” said Bob Abram, an All-Star selection. “You develop competitive friendships with guys from different churches. There’s no other league in the county that matches what we’ve got going on here.”

Good old days

Some of the retired players showed up in T-shirts and jeans. From the backs of closets and drawers, some rescued old uniforms that belonged to teams that have long since disappeared.

Brian Huber started playing in the early 1970s and put away his aluminum bat 15 years ago. He discovered his old jersey is now a snug fit.

“I think my wife shrunk it in the wash,” he said with a smile. “That’s what I’m going with.”

The long-timers, all 55 and older, could still whack some line drives into the outfield and scoop some hard grounders skidding on the infield dirt.

For a few hours, they saw familiar faces and remembered how it was once upon a time.

“We were fierce competitors,” Huber said. “I mean that in the strongest sense. But now when we sit around and talk, we’re best friends. We reminisce and laugh. It’s a large part of our life.”

The Pool Field has changed through the years. Lights were installed in 1977 thanks to the rec league’s fundraising efforts, which also had many players in the church league. A fence was added in the early 1980s.

Home plate was moved back to prevent home runs from sailing onto the nearby cinder track in left. It takes a 285-foot shot to clear the fence in center. Some of today’s players can do so with room to spare.

What hasn’t changed is the league’s purpose. It allows for competitiveness and camaraderie. A getaway from the everyday.

“It was my stress buster,” said Stauffer, who played his first game more than 40 years ago. “My job was mostly mental. So when I could come and play ball, I would totally forget about it.”

Between the church and rec leagues and tournaments, Huber said he was part of 100 games per year during his heyday.

It was nice to get out there one more time. Although he was worried about being rusty, he managed to get a hit.

“It’s incredible to know you’ve been part of such a large thing,” Huber said. “It helps provide entertainment for the players and the fans. Typically when it was church ball, the crowds were huge. It was a good feeling.”

‘We’re getting younger’

Mike Givler was the organizer and emcee of the 50th anniversary celebration. He sat in a room called “the attic” that sits above the concession stand behind the plate and announced every player that stepped into the box.

Givler has served as league president since 2001. He has played since 1985, when he was 15 years old, and helps out as an umpire. All of his work is volunteer.

“I felt like it was my turn to give back,” Givler said. “I had a passion for the league. I really enjoy it.”

Softball participation has waned in some places. Lives are busy, and players and officials have more difficulty carving out the time.

Manheim’s Church League is an exception. It has 17 teams, two more than last season, and between 250-300 players will take the field through the summer.

Teams play 22 games with a schedule put together by Mark Fitzkee, another volunteer. Most of the players live nearby and attend church near Manheim. The demographics have shifted recently, which was a pleasant surprise.

“Five or 10 years ago, I thought this league was getting older,” Givler said. “I wasn’t seeing a lot of new faces and I was concerned that it was on its last legs. Now we’re seeing an influx of new players and new teams. We’re getting younger.”

The league has been home to many accomplished athletes. Chris Heisey, a Donegal grad and former major-leaguer, played in it before turning pro. Brandon Miller, an Ephrata and Millersville University standout who was drafted by the Seattle Mariners, is active now.

If the weather is nice and it’s a good matchup, the bleachers are often full with lawn chairs lined up alongside each baseline.

“There are fans who come out to cheer for their church teams and also just come out to watch the games,” Givler said. “It’s a neat community event that we’re very proud of.”

Saturday’s get-together had a cause greater than softball. Food trucks were invited, and they raised $12,446 for Teen Central and the Home on Ferdinand, two Manheim missions.

Great sports

Mark Stauffer, Fred’s son, is one of the league’s top players. He’s a crafty pitcher who finds different ways to spin his offerings toward the plate.

During the first all-star game, a screaming liner came directly back to the circle. Stauffer knocked it down and casually kicked a roller toward first base to record the out.

Abram was watching the highlight-reel maneuver from the attic. It reminded him of a story.

One day Abram was forced to pitch. It’s not his normal position and he was struggling to throw strikes. Stauffer pulled Abram aside and showed him a better way to grip the ball.

“That’s how this league is,” Abram said. “Guys will help each other out in the middle of a game. We’re playing him and he’s giving me tips on how to pitch better.”

Sportsmanship is always high. So is the level of play. Guys make diving catches and hit tape-measure homers. They run the bases with abandon and slide head-first to beat a tag.

Those who show up at the Pool Field return year after year.

“It’s kind of like you’re a lifer,” Abram said. “Once you get in this league, you’re here until you can’t do it any more.”

Until you’re ready for the glory days to be over.