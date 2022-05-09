I’m going to put on my, my, my, my, my hitting shoes …

With apologies to K.C. and the Sunshine Band, Manheim Central’s softball team put on its hitting shoes Monday afternoon in Mount Joy.

Days after being nearly no-hit, the Barons banged out 16 hits, driving a 9-6 victory over Donegal in a key Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three showdown.

The victory guarantees Manheim (13-3 league, 14-4 overall) the second seed from the section in the Lancaster-Lebanon League championships, which begin Saturday. It’s the Barons’ first time back in the L-L tourney since 2013. They will travel to Section One champion Penn Manor on Saturday, game time TBA.

It was also Manheim's first victory over Donegal since April 6, 2016.

Manheim wasted little time getting its first hit in the scorebook Monday as Mickey Lauver blooped the third pitch of the game into short — very short — left field. From there the hits poured like water.

“That was not us on Thursday,” Barons coach Janelle Heying said, “and what we did tonight shows that. This team, they know what they want and they’re going to go for it.”

“Last game we put pressure on ourselves,” said winning pitcher Gabby Wettig, who was part of the hit parade, going 3 for 4 with a walk. “This game we just came out to have fun today. No stress.”

The Barons stressed the Donegal pitching staff, hitting up and down the lineup. Leadoff Mickey Lauver was 2 for 5 with a run scored, Miranda Ober 3 for 5 behind her. Hitting after Wettig, Emma Damon was 3 for 5, Riley Hostetter — the only Baron to register a hit on Thursday — was 3 for 4. At the bottom of the lineup Bree Mylin was 2 for 3.

“The first good pitch, we were swinging,” said Wettig. We were just thinking base hit.”

Damon drove in three runs on an RBI groundout in the first inning and a two-run triple in third. Hostetter drove in single runs in the third, fourth and the game-winning run in the sixth. Mylin plated a run on a sacrifice fly in the third inning and iced the victory on a towering, two-run home run in the seventh.

Asked if Mylin hit a mistake, Donegal coach Wayne Emenheiser said, “I don’t know if it was a mistake, but she got all of it.”

The Indians (11-4, 12-5), nicked Wettig for an unearned run in the bottom of the first on Bella Mackison’s sacrifice popup in short right, scoring Ruth Myers who had reached on an error, stole second and taken third on an infield out.

The Barons batted around in the third to take a 5-1 lead, adding a run in the fourth. Donegal struck back in the bottom of the fourth on RBI singles by Grace Graham and Allie Beamesderfer, a wild pitch and Esther Myers’ sac fly. They knotted the score the next inning.

Mackison led off with a double to deep center field, advancing to third as Emma Garber lobbed a double behind third base. Working up-and-in, down-and-away, Wetting got a pair of strikeouts, but zinged her first pitch to Kara Heidlauf to the backstop, allowing Mackison to score.

She recovered to retire the side, and then six of the last eight batters. “Runners on second and third with no outs,” said Emenheiser, “and all we get there was a passed ball.

“It’s just where we’re at this year,” he said. “We have to outslug teams. If we don’t hit the ball, we’re not going to win. And we know that.”

“As a coach, we say all the time, ‘It doesn’t matter if you make a mistake. It matters how you respond to it.’ ” Heying said, thinking of the wild pitch. “The only things you can control in this game is your attitude and effort.”

The Barons responded to that mistake, and one that could’ve been a backbreaker, in the top of the sixth. Wettig worked a walk off losing pitcher Natalie Colwell, who came on for starter Cara Biesecker with one out in the fourth.

Running for Wettig, Carmen Arrendondo ran through a stop sign on Damon’s double to center field and was nabbed at home. No worries. Hostetter picked her up with a double to the fence in left.

“They could’ve very easily hung their heads,” Heying said. “Attitude and effort. Those are the two things that won this game today.”

That, and a whole lot of hits.