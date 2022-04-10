While the Lancaster-Lebanon League began competition with the 1972-73 school term – the 50th anniversary seasons for the league’s founding sports are playing out this school year – it would be another four years before softball joined the ranks as a sanctioned sport.

The first season of league competition came in the spring of 1977, making this year the 46th year for L-L softball, and the 45th season, with the loss of 2020 to COVID-19.

In its first four years of play, the league was split into two sections before taking on the four-section format familiar today. From 1981 through 1994, the sections were arranged geographically, with the Lebanon County schools in Section One, the northwestern Lancaster County schools in Section Two, schools in the metropolitan Lancaster area and south in Section Three and schools to the northeast and east residing in Section Four.

In 1995, when the league opted to use an enrollment-based formula to determine section alignment, the big schools settled into Section One and the small schools into Section Four with the mid-size schools spread across Sections Two and Three.

Top programs

Solanco was the first champion of Section One, establishing the foundation for what has become the winningest program in the league, in terms of section titles. The Golden Mules have won 21 section titles, 19 outright and two shared, consistently setting a standard of excellence.

Close behind is Annville-Cleona, with 19 titles, 14 outright, five shared, Elizabethtown and Donegal. Elizabethtown has amassed 16 section titles, 15 outright. Reflecting the intense, year-in/year-out competition of Section Three, Donegal has 10 outright titles and six shared, the most shared titles of any program.

As much as any sport, the foundation of L-L softball can be found in the local communities. This holds true at Solanco, Elizabethtown and Annville-Cleona.

“Solanco has been a community and school district that has consistently provided enthusiasm and support for softball,” said Brett Miller, in his 35th year as head coach of the Golden Mules.

“A community effort from individuals like Charlie Rhoads and Earl Rutledge, and numerous outstanding softball players have impacted the program through the years,” said Miller, who entered the season with 529 career victories, and is just the fourth coach in the history of Solanco softball, following Bill Rineer, Diane Overly and Bill Groff.

“Not that Solanco has any secrets,” he added. “We stress the development and play of basic skills and techniques, both on offense and defense.”

Similarly, there have been but three head coaches at Elizabethtown. Denny Brown recorded more than 300 wins with the Bears in the early years of the league, followed by Mark Willenbecher with more than 100 wins, and current head coach Gary Wylde, whose teams have won 223 games in his 14 years at the helm.

“Much of the success came from the Donegal-Rheems (youth) softball league over the years,” Wylde said. “Elizabethtown had around six teams at each (age) level.”

At Annville, it was longtime head coach Jane Ebling and her assistant, Fred Foltz, who directed what was as close to a dynasty as you will find in L-L lore. From 1992 through 1999, Ebling’s teams won six section titles; appeared in eight straight L-L League championship games, winning five; won four District Three titles; and reached the PIAA Final Four twice, finishing second in 1995.

“The program was fantastic,” said Tonya Harley Dengler, who pitched and played second base for the Dutchmen from 1991-94. “We had a very good community youth league that we all played in. We were playing together before we were actually playing together in high school. We had a lot of team chemistry and everybody supported each other.

“Winning the District Three championship (in 1992) was one of my favorite memories,” said Dengler, “because it was the first. To do something like that, and to go on to states, was incredible.”

Pitch count

In softball, it all begins in the pitching circle, and the three programs have been well represented there. Dengler was preceded by Lisa Graby, followed by Lisa Newmaster and Jenna Batchelor.

Elizabethtown benefited from the talents of Jill Schwanger and Erin Reynolds in the early days, Tricia Stone, Katie Dunkleberger, Lauren Allison.

But the pitching factory was located in Quarryville where, going back to Cheryl Haddon in the nascent years of the program, a steady stream of live arms have taken their turn asserting their will on the rest of the league.

“Because of the continual progression of pitchers from grade school to high school,” said Miller, “many only pitched two or three years of varsity. This resulted in lower individual career stats, but a more consistently competitive program.”

Jess Brandt was Miller’s first ace, followed by Michelle Hartman, Amanda McClune, Julie McConnell, Tera Irmen, Julie Burkins, the Kushlan sisters, Erin and Jill, Sara Buckwalter, Emily Smoker, Amber Greenleaf, Morgan Mastriana, Mallory Rutledge, Haley Neff, Kortney Kreider and Hannah Phillips.

Phillips was, perhaps, the anomaly as she broke in as a freshman, enjoying a four-year career that saw her record over 1,000 strikeouts.

Also notable, Rutledge and Neff remain in the sport as coaches, Rutledge assisting her father, Earl, at Lampeter-Strasburg, Neff as head coach at Octorara.

Nor was pitching the exclusive domain of Annville, Elizabethtown and Solanco. Across the league there have been pitchers dominant in their moment. Most recently, Sam Derr, Amanda Herr and Katelyn Minney at Warwick; Janelle Fair and Alexa Campbell at Manheim Central, Cait Paine at Lebanon; Emily Detz at Columbia; Reilly Gearhart and Lacy Smith at Manheim Township; Amanda Hauck and Sabrina Ryan at Pequea Valley; Courtney Allen and Jill Blank at Conestoga Valley; Brittany Hook at Penn Manor.

Then there are the staffs that pitched their teams to state championships, or the brink of a state championship: Sam Houseal, Makyla Yoder and Sierra Neiss at Donegal, and Jordan Weaver, Courtney Martin, Brynne Baker and Keiva Middleton at Lampeter-Strasburg.

Pitching isn’t the only phase of the game where L-L athletes have stood out. Of recent vintage, L-S’s Chloe Blantz followed the path of teammates and fellow Pioneers Bri, Hanna and Julz Garber, at the plate and in the field.

Rachel Robinson, Laura Gebhart and Morgan Kibler had standout careers for Donegal as did Becca Bigler and Caryn Bailey – arguably the best ever to play in the L-L – for Elizabethtown; Brittany Hammer at Hempfield; Sam Ginder and Aerika High at Manheim Central; Haley Hirn and Darian Brenner at Annville-Cleona. All have left their mark in the history of the league.