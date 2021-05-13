After qualifying back-to-back in 2005 and 2006, it took Lancaster Catholic 13 years to get back to the Lancaster-Lebanon League softball playoffs.

With a COVID-19-created pause in between, the Crusaders accomplished the back-to-back feat once again, defeating Cocalico 8-1 Thursday afternoon at Stauffer Park.

The win moved Catholic (8-5 league, 9-8 overall) into a tie for second place with Annville-Cleona in L-L Section Four. With the benefit of two of the three tiebreak criteria — record against section champion Pequea Valley and better District Three power rating — the Crusaders advanced to Monday’s League playoff quarterfinals, where they will meet Section One champion Warwick.

Senior lefty Kaiti Smith dominated the Eagles (1-14, 1-17) on Thursday, allowing three hits. Cocalico’s Lexi Rhoades had two of those hits, a fourth-inning single that broke up Smith’s perfect game and a home run in the seventh that spoiled the shutout.

It’s been a strange year for a youthful Catholic squad as just three players — Smith, catcher Morgan Wolpert and shortstop Delia Molina — return from the 2019 section champions, with only Smith seeing playing time then.

In addition to the two rookie seniors, coach Sam Hamaker broke in a lineup that started two freshmen, three sophomores and two juniors, all seeing their first, regular varsity action.

“This team is very young and inexperienced,” he said. “A couple girls have seen some high school action. The rest of them are (learning) on the fly.”

The learning came with pain as the Crusaders lost seven of their first 10, then sat through an eight-day hiatus for COVID exposure.

“We had a lot of things thrown at us that we didn’t expect,” Smith said. “We got off to a rough start and then we had to shut down.

“But we came right back out ready to play and played hard these last couple of weeks. We definitely earned our playoff spot.”

That they did, winning five of six, including a 3-0 shutout of Annville that squared the season series with the Dutchmen, throwing the tiebreak criteria Catholic’s way.

None of that would matter had they lost to the Eagles on Thursday, a circumstance Smith was not going to allow.

She struck out the first seven batters of the game — finishing with 12 — and while others may have begun to entertain thoughts of a no-hitter, or more, Smith did not.

“I try not to think of it because that jinxes it,” she said. “I was confident in my defense behind me, that they could make the plays behind me.”

She got two more strikeouts and three ground ball outs before Rhoades singled sharply up the middle to break the spell. Smith would retire the next five before Erin Henry inside-outted a ball straight down the first base line in the sixth.

By then the Crusaders were in command and victory was not in doubt. In all, Smith had five ground ball outs and three popup outs. Only three balls reached the outfield — Aleigha Kohl’s fly out to center in the sixth, Rhoades’ single and, in the seventh, her line drive to center that one-hopped to the fence as she jetted around the bases.

In the early going Catholic had some trouble adjusting to Eagles starter Kelsey Breneman. While Breneman worked fast, her offerings were more often than not so fast. Still, the game took just 80 minutes despite 197 pitches thrown, 71 by Smith.

Smith put the Crusaders on the board in the first inning, singling in Lyla Maurer. They doubled their advantage in the third as Caidence Brock scored on a wild pitch, then broke the game open in the fifth, sending 11 batters to the plate, scoring six runs on five hits and a walk.

Hannah Eckerd singled in Brock and took second on Smith’s second hit of the day. They both moved up on a wild pitch and then the Eagles' defense, sterling to that point, sprung several leaks. Four to be precise, including a double error on Molina’s no-man's-land RBI single behind short allowing two more Crusaders to score. Molina scored on the front end of a double steal with Maddy Detz and, when the dust finally settled, the outcome was settled.

“It was a challenge for us, and it took a while to get on, then we capitalized on some mistakes,” Hamaker said.

“We had a good game today,” Smith said. “It was nice to come together and get this one.”