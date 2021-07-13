A parade to honor the Lampeter-Strasburg state championship softball team will be held Thursday and will pass through the L-S school district.

The Pioneers beat Armstrong 10-7 on June 18 to win the PIAA Class 5A title.

Parade route

The parade will start at the Strasburg Rail Road at 6:30 p.m. and pass through Strasburg on Route 741 to Lampeter, where it will turn left at the traffic light onto Lampeter Road.

It will then turn right onto Penn Grant road and proceed to Willow Street. The parade will turn right onto Willow Street Pike and right again at the intersection of Willow Street Pike and Beaver Valley Pike.

The parade will turn left on to Route 741 East and continue to the square in Lampeter turning left onto Lampeter Road. It will then make a right onto Pioneer Road and enter first entrance to the L-S campus. The parade will end in front of Martin Meylin Middle School.

Parade participants

The Parade will consist of the 2021 varsity and junior varsity softball teams, parents and extended family, members of the 2016 state runner-up L-S softball team, members of the L-S 1994 and 2005 baseball teams, which won state Titles, the 2012 and 2019 runner-Up baseball teams, 2018 state softball champions and the 2019 second-place softball team.

Also participating will be the Strasburg Borough and West Lampeter Township Police, Lampeter, Strasburg, Willow Street and Refton Fire Companies, members of the L-S administration and the Strasburg/Willow Street Baseball and Softball Association.

Government officials taking part include U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, state Rep. Keith Greiner, state Sen. Scott Martin and West Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors Chair Barry Hershey.

Post parade

The parade, which is sponsored by L H Brubaker Appliances & Water Treatment, is expected to conclude at the school between 8 and 8:30 p.m., where fans are encouraged to greet the group.

The team will be introduced, L-S and government officials will make remarks and an autograph and photo session will take place.

Lancaster County Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D'Agostino will also be there for a meet and greet.