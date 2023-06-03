The book of Ecclesiastes tells us to everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose. As we turn, turn, turn the final pages on the 2023 softball season, for two Lancaster-Lebanon league teams, the purpose is clear — win a state championship.

Two weeks and four games, each opponent exponentially tougher than the last, lay ahead for District Three 4A champion Lampeter-Strasburg and 5A fourth-place finisher Solanco as the PIAA softball tournament opens Monday afternoon.

The Pioneers (13-10) begin their state journey — their eighth straight state appearance — hosting District 12 third-place finisher Archbishop Wood in Lampeter in a 5 p.m. start.

Solanco’s journey is a journey indeed, as the Golden Mules hit the road to Wexford, 17 miles north of Pittsburgh, to take on WPIAL champion Trinity, at 4 p.m. at North Allegheny High School.

L-S has played for the state title four times in the last six tournaments, winning it all twice, and was eliminated by eventual champion Pittston in last year’s quarterfinals. Archbishop Wood returns to the tournament after being 10-runned by eventual 4A runner-up Tunkhannock in the 2022 quarterfinals.

The Vikings (13-8) are led by two-time Philadelphia Catholic League Pitcher-of-the-Year and 2023 MVP Dakota Fanelli, an Arcadia University commit. With a 2.44 earned run average Fanelli has walked 35 and struck out 167 in 112 innings this season, holding opposing batters to a .222 average.

She carries a .424 batting average, leads the team in RBI with 29, triples with five and shares the team lead in doubles with Paige Ross (.453), each with nine. With a team-high 45 hits, 12 RBIs and .625 average Maura Yoos sets the pace at the plate.

Fanelli, Yoos, Ross and Parker Kraus (.347, 14 RBI) were all named to the All-PCL team.

Trinity won its first WPIAL/PIAA District Seven championship unseating defending champion, and two-time 5A state runner-up, Armstrong, 11-7. The Hillers (19-2) accomplished this by beating the Riverhawks at their own game, bashing the ball about the yard.

Trinity took a 9-0 lead as Ryleigh Hoy took a page from Hanna Suhoski’s team-leading, seven homer example, driving a pair of round trippers over the fence. Her three-run blast in the first inning got the party started and her two-run shot in the fourth made it a 9-0 game.

Outhit 14-10 for the game, Armstrong closed to 9-6 in the fifth inning, but never got closer.

Turning the page on the season also turns the page on a career as the dean of L-L softball coaches, Solanco’s Brett Miller, will step down after the Golden Mules’ final game. Miller has long maintained he would not coach beyond his retirement from the classroom. He will retire at the end of the school year.

In a 34-year coaching career his teams have won 548 games against 196 losses, claimed 19 L-L section championships and won the L-L League tournament three times, in 1995, 2005 and 2018. His 2018 team advanced to the state 5A semifinals before falling to eventual champion Lampeter-Strasburg.

