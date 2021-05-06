Brooke Zuber was determined to get that second and third RBI of the day. Even if that meant waiting two innings and another at-bat.

Lampeter-Strasburg's sophomore outfielder drilled a two-run home run over the fence in the right-field corner —one of three balls to leave the park off Pioneer bats on Senior Day — and L-S clinched no worse than a tie for the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two softball title with a 9-5 victory over Elizabethtown on Thursday in Lampeter.

Improving to 13-0 in L-L play, 16-1 overall, the Pioneers can wrap up the title with a victory at Ephrata Friday afternoon.

While their title hopes are on life support, the Bears (10-4, 11-4) are very much alive in the race for the second playoff invitation for Section Two and can take a giant step to securing that with a win Friday at Solanco.

Over the course of her four-year career, the Pioneers have had great success against Bears ace Kristin Geesey. Thursday was a continuation of that as Cam Byler put L-S on the board in the first inning, lining a two-out, solo homer into the wind and over the center-field fence.

With that as an appetizer, the Pioneers feasted in the second inning as Zuber tripled into right, scoring Emily Platt, who had walked. Ally Raub doubled in Zuber and, after Sydney Weichler drew a one-out walk, Chloe Blantz singled home Raub and Weichler for her 40th and 41st RBIs of the season.

Daisy Frank doubled in Blantz, Byler walked and Keiva Middleton reached on an error, loading the bases. They remained loaded with two out as Zuber stepped in for her second at-bat of the inning. She lifted a short fly to center that Jess Zimmerman made a play for, missing a shoestring catch, and Frank and Byler crossed the plate.

On an appeal, the home plate umpire called it a good catch, wiping off Zuber's RBI, and the Pioneers led 6-0.

"I was really mad," Zuber said.

She was mad? Pioneers coach Gene Charles was uncharacteristically livid.

"I don't ever get like that," he said. "He said he thought it was a caught ball. He turned away (and) never saw the fact that it went under the glove and rolled behind her."

Moving on to the fourth inning, with Karissa Hirt on second courtesy running for Middleton, who had walked, Zuber worked a 2-2 count, then sent the ball over the fence.

"She was just throwing me really inside and I got jammed," Zuber said of the fly to center. "After that I just backed off the plate a little and it ended up working in my favor."

Had the catch stood in the second inning, Zuber's blast would've triggered the 10-run rule and ended the game in the next half-inning. Instead, Middleton took a one-hit shutout into the sixth inning and got the first two out before Geesey, who singled leading off the game, singled again.

Middleton hit Astyn Calaman with a pitch — the second of three times in the game Calaman would be hit, and the fifth time in two games for the freshman catcher — and the Bears came to life as Ava Fair singled in Geesey.

Running over from left field, Zuber and Weichler got their signals crossed on Sydney Stewart's fly ball to center, converging and colliding as Zuber dropped the ball, allowing Calaman and Fair to score.

"I was calling it all the way and we just got caught up in the moment," Zuber said. "I guess I just didn't hear her (calling it)."

"Brooke's an infielder by trade," said Charles, "and she's done a great job. She's hungry and she wants that ball."

The inning continued as Zimmerman singled in Stewart and, after Sophia Finch singled, Maddie Bell’s pop in front of the plate fell in, plating Zimmerman. Suddenly, it was a ballgame, 8-5 Pioneers.

"We're in a ballgame against a team that I don't want to be in a game with," Charles said, alluding to the Bears’ ability to strike quickly, and often.

Platt restored a semblance of order with a solo homer to dead center in the bottom of the inning and Middleton pitched around another HBP of Calaman and Fair's second hit of the day to close a no-walk, 10-strikeout performance.