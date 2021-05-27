When it comes to Lampeter-Strasburg’s batting order, the hits just seem to keep coming.

Top to bottom, the Pioneers’ starting nine is always on the attack.

The latest display came Thursday afternoon in Lampeter, when they belted out 11 hits en route to a 13-0 win over Donegal in the second round of the District Three Class 5A softball playoffs.

The Pioneers (24-1), riding a 23-game winning streak, have posted double-digit runs in three consecutive postseason games and in six of their last eight games overall.

“I like to think we are,” said L-S coach Gene Charles when asked if his club was peaking at the right time. “At the beginning of the season, you don’t want to come out of the gates too hot and then fall off at the end.”

Donegal coach Wayne Emenheiser, who has seen his share of the Pioneers in past postseasons, was impressed.

“They have a really nice team,” Emenheiser said. “We haven’t seen anything like that yet. That’s the best team we’ve seen.”

The Pioneers batted around in the second and third innings, scoring four times in the second and six more in the third.

After Julia Gerard scored on a wild pitch, Cam Byler delivered a two-run double and Emily Platt added an RBI single in the second.

In the third, Karissa Hirt plated two runs with a double to right and Chloe Blantz smoked a run-scoring triple on the next pitch to put L-S ahead 7-0 with no outs against Donegal starting pitcher Cara Biesecker, who lasted only two more batters.

Biesecker allowed nine runs on nine hits, while walking six and striking out none.

“Right now, these girls believe in themselves,” Charles said. “They believe they can hit whatever.”

Byler, Gerard and Keiva Middleton each had a pair of hits and Daisy Frank walked all three times she came to the plate. Middleton added a three-run homer in her final at bat to close out the scoring.

The bottom third of the Pioneers’ lineup — Ally Raub, Gerard and Hirt —combined to go 4-for-7 with a pair of walks, three doubles and four runs scored.

“The hitting, it seems like it’s a different person every day. We have a bunch of girls who can hit the ball hard. Right now, I don’t think there’s a weak spot in our lineup.”

In the circle, Middleton dominated the Donegal lineup. The Indians mustered only three hits and didn’t have a runner reach second base. Middleton whiffed eight and walked none.

“She was in complete control,” Charles said. “She was really moving the ball well. She’s been getting ahead of hitters lately. She’s been solid in the circle all year.”

With the win, the Pioneers move into Tuesday’s semifinal round — with a 4:30 p.m. start at L-S — opposite Section Two foe Elizabethtown, a 4-0 winner over South Western on Thursday afternoon. It will be a rematch of the Lancaster-Lebanon League championship game, an 11-4 win by L-S.

The Pioneers also qualified for the PIAA tournament. Donegal, meanwhile, can do the same with a pair of wins in the consolation bracket.

Elizabethtown 4, South Western 0

The sixth-seeded Bears (17-5) handed the No. 3 seeds their first loss of the season, led by an eight-strikeout effort from ace Kristin Geesey.

Elizabethtown got a solo homer from Megan Gray in the top of the second, and a solo homer from Geesey in the third to go along with Jess Zimmerman’s sac fly to score Piper Yohn.

A Zimmerman double scored Ava Fair in the top of the fifth as the Bears earned the semifinal draw against L-S.