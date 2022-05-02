Proving once again there are no easy days in Lancaster-Lebanon League softball, Lampeter-Strasburg’s victory cruise in Elizabethtown ran into rough seas – and darn near ended on the rocks.

Cruising on just 61 pitches, the Pioneers’ Keiva Middleton took a three-hit shutout into the seventh inning Monday evening at E-town’s Community Park.

The Bears rallied with five hits in the inning, including bases-loaded, RBI singles from Jess Zimmerman and Ava Fair, before Middleton got Sydney Stewart on a ground ball to second base to end the game.

Stewart nearly brought the house down two pitches earlier when she poled a deep ball to left field; a ball that drifted just foul.

“It was just a strike to me,” Middleton said. “You can hit it as far as you want.”

“It started out like two poles in,” Bears coach Gary Wylde said. “But it did end up foul.”

The 7-2 victory, L-S’s 11th in a row, assures the Pioneers (12-2 league, 13-3 overall) no worse than a tie for the Section Two title, three games up on the Bears (9-5, 10-6), with two games to play.

With four games to play counting Monday’s match with Conestoga Valley, Solanco, which travels to Lampeter on Wednesday and Elizabethtown on Friday, has an outside shot at tying for the title should the Golden Mules run the table.

The Pioneers came out hitting the ball as Julia Gerard doubled, scoring on Middleton’s triple to deep left.

“It felt good off the bat,” Middleton said. “I wish I could’ve kept that (stroke) throughout the whole game.”

Kara Scranton singled in Middleton and the Pioneers were up 2-0. They doubled that advantage in the second with a pair of unearned runs, and added a run in the fifth as Scranton singled in Ally Raub, who doubled.

Brooke Zuber’s pop single in the seventh sparked a two-run rally, with Gabby Hiles doubling in Zuber and Chloe Meck bringing Hiles home with a hit.

The runs seemed superfluous at the time. A moment later, not so much.

“I told the girls, if we clean our defense up (the Bears were guilty of four fielding miscues) that seventh inning could’ve been fun. You can’t win when you make six, eight errors, whatever.”

Sophia Finch and Leah Aldous greeted Middleton with back-to-back hits to open the seventh inning. After an out, Maddie Bell dropped a hit into short right to load the bags. Zimmerman legged out an infield hit, scoring Finch, and Fair singled to right, driving in Aldous.

Everybody circled the bases as Stewart’s deep fly dropped in, only to have to return to their starting point. Two pitches later, it was over.