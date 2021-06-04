In similar situations this season, opposing coaches have not hesitated to wave Chloe Blantz down to first base with an intentional walk.

Faced with just such a situation Friday afternoon at Millersville University's Seaber Softball Stadium, Twin Valley's Brad Godshall chose the road less taken and pitched to Lampeter-Strasburg's Delaware University-bound shortstop.

Blantz made it hurt, scalding a two-run home run well over the fence in right-center, and the Pioneers (25-1) went on to defeat Twin Valley 5-1 for the District Three Class 5A softball championship.

It is L-S's first district title since 2007, second overall and the first for fifth-year head coach Gene Charles.

"It's special. For the seniors, this is the only piece that we haven't gotten," Charles said. "We've got a state title, section titles, we've had league titles.

"The sun came out (today), the skies cleared for us and shined blue and white," he said with a nod to the school colors.

L-S will open play in the PIAA Class 5A tournament Monday, at a site and time to be determined, against Marple Newtown, the District One third-place finisher.

The Raiders (21-2) and Pioneers have developed a rivalry of late with Twin Valley winning three of the last four meetings: a 2-0 win in the 2018 District championship game, 10-6 in the 2019 district semifinals and, in the second game of this season, a 4-2 nod.

In a resumption of Thursday's storm-driven postponement, Pioneers starter Keiva Middleton induced Sophia Marsalo to pop to short on the second pitch of the third inning, then recorded two strikeouts.

"My changeup was working pretty well, and my curveball," Middleton said. "I was trying to throw each pitch, make sure it moves."

"That set the tone," Charles said. "Yesterday, Keiva ... I think there were some nerves. Having that day to settle in, she pitched ahead in the count, down in the zone. She really had them guessing and swinging through pitches like crazy."

Before the rains came on Thursday, the teams traded first-inning runs. The Raiders' Sofia Palyan walked Blantz and Daisy Frank before Cam Byler, showing bunt, pushed an infield single past Palyan and shortstop Liv Lichtner to load the bases.

Palyan walked Middleton, forcing in a run, and the makings of a trademark Pioneers breakout inning seemed in the air.

With the infield up, Emily Platt hit the ball on the nose, a rocket right to Lichtner, who doubled Frank off third. Instead of two, maybe three runs scoring and still no outs, the Pioneers had two on, two out and Palyan worked around a single to Brooke Zuber, getting a groundout to avoid further damage.

In the bottom of the inning Lichtner singled, stole second, then stole third, scoring when catcher Karissa Hirt's throw sailed past third.

Middleton worked around a single and walk in the second inning, while Palyan retired 10 of the next 11 after Zuber's hit. Often getting ahead early in the count, she would entice the Pioneers to swing at high fastballs. Sometimes it worked, sometimes it didn't. Either way, it led to a lot of deep counts and a lot of pitches thrown.

Palyan finished with 134 pitches, 58 of them strikes, compared to 128, with 59 strikes, in the first meeting. In that game, in late March, she walked eight while striking out nine. Friday she walked six, striking out nine.

Sydney Weichler, one of nine Pioneers who became members of the Alumni Association after graduation Friday evening, took a 3-1 pitch the other way, singling into left to lead off the fifth inning. Blantz, who was 0-for-1 with a walk and a strikeout, and 2-for-4 with an infield single in March, took her place in the batter's box.

"I wasn't too worried he was going to walk her there," said Charles, adding, "I didn't think he was going to give her anything to hit.

"I don't think she did anything against them to warrant that. Sofia throws a pretty good ball, and if she can stay down in the zone, she can handle most hitters."

Trouble was, Palyan didn't stay down in the zone. Blantz fouled off the first pitch, then looked at two high fastballs.

"When she's (Palyan) struggling high, she tends to bring it right down the middle, and it doesn't really move much," Blantz said.

The next pitch moved a lot, leaving the yard in a hurry, landing well beyond the fence and into a small crowd of jubilant Pioneer fans.

"Once I hit that," she said, "that just boosted us so much. Then Emily (Platt) did the same thing and we knew we were going to win."

Palyan got the next two batters, but walked Middleton, with Morgan Whitaker coming on to courtesy run. Platt worked a 3-1 count, got a pitch in her zone and lifted a fly ball to center field. A fly ball with carry.

"I thought it was going to drop before the fence," Platt said. "I was surprised when it went over."

"That's a huge hit in a game like this," Charles said. "She had enough of it to get it up and over the stripe."

"It was like a sigh of relief," said Middleton, of her four-run cushion. "Now I have insurance runs. I can take a deep breath (and) we don't have to play as tense."

Girded with the lead, Middleton pitched around a pair of two-out singles in the Raider fifth and closed out the win in the seventh with a little help from the Raiders.

"I think they were starting to get on my pitches," she said. "I just tried to bear down and stay in control."

Aharonian singled off Platt's foot to lead off the seventh — a low line drive that ricocheted high in the air to Blantz at short. Middleton got her eighth, and final, strikeout before Aharonian tried to take second on a 1-0 wild pitch to Allison Beaver.

While she appeared to have beaten the throw, is also appeared Aharonian may have slid off the bag as Blantz tagged her. Whichever, she was called out, a ruling upheld on appeal. Beaver walked, but Weichler tracked down Ashley McMenamin's liner to center and the celebration commenced.

"We kept telling ourselves winning is our only option," Blantz said. "We were not going to lose."