They’re partners, running buddies if you will, in the lexicon of sport: the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.

On the one side of the diamond Tuesday afternoon at Millersville’s Seaber Softball Stadium, Lampeter-Strasburg was jubilant. Across the way, Warwick was crushed.

Ally Raub stroked a two-run double to center field, Julia Gerard dove across home plate with the winning run, beating the relay throw, and the two-time defending champion Pioneers lived to play another day with a 10-9 walkoff victory.

In the nightcap, the Lancaster-Lebanon League semifinal doubleheader, Penn Manor scored a 10-1 win over Solanco and will meet L-S on Thursday for the title.

The Pioneers (16-4) rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh, eclipsing a stellar effort by the Warriors (13-6). Warwick erased a 5-2 L-S lead in a five-run fifth inning, batting around plus-one, and kept adding on, carrying a 9-7 lead into the bottom of the seventh.

“That’s a tough game for them to lose,” observed Pioneers coach Earl Rutledge. “But when you’re competitive in our league like it is, it’s just the way it is.”

Jenna Ober got the first out of the inning, but walked Mackenzie Maki, who beat the throw to second on Maura Savoca’s fielder’s choice. Gerard (3-for-5) singled into center, scoring Maki and bringing Raub to the plate.

Already 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Raub was the classic right person, right moment.

“She’s been swinging the bat nice,” Rutledge said. “She’s been the missing part for us.”

Raub took a ball, then delivered.

“It was really exciting,” Raub said. “The last couple of games I haven’t been doing my best. I knew I really had to step it up. I was a little nervous, but I knew if I just relaxed, and sat back on one (pitch), It’s be good.”

The game was a taffy pull for both teams. Warwick raked L-S ace Keiva Middleton for 15 hits. L-S returned the favor, banging out 15 hits off the Warriors’ Ober.

Warwick’s Emily Beale lifted the first pitch of the game to center field, where Gerard, unable to locate, helplessly watched it drop in. Four batters later it was 1-0 Warwick.

L-S evened the score in the second on Maki’s RBI triple, Warwick went back ahead on Ober’s poke single in the third.

L-S appeared to have taken control of the game with a two-run third and two-run fourth, Raub plating two on a pair of doubles, with Middleton and Gerard knocking in runs.

Struggling with here command, especially her curve, Middleton labored — she walked four while recording 10 strikeouts — but held the Warriors to 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position over the first four innings.

That changed in a hurry in the fifth as Ober drove in her second run of the game on a fielder’s choice, Katie Heisey singled in a run and Roxana Smithson doubled in two for a 7-5 lead.

The Warriors answered back every time L-S closed to a run. Chloe Meck’s double, in the fifth, and Brooke Zuber’s double, in the sixth, pulled the Pioneers close. Warwick pulled away each time, with an unearned run in the sixth and Bella Smithson’s RBI double in the seventh.

With the advantage of last at bats, L-S had the final answer.

Penn Manor 10, Solanco 1

The Comets (20-2) were slow to get started, but when they did, they sizzled.

Kira Green was 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs, Julie Bowmaster allowed a run in five innings and Emily Riggs slammed the door as the Section One champions advanced to the L-L championship game for the first time since 2017.

Stymied by Solanco’s Anna Sexton through two innings, the Comets batted around in the third inning, scoring four times to take command of the game. Command they would not relinquish.

The Golden Mules (15-6) may have had an omen it wasn’t going to be their night right from the start of the game. Kendal Janssen, who had two of the Mules’ six hits, scorched an infield hit off Bria Booth’s glove at third with one out in the first inning.

Two batters later, Becca Foulk singled into left field, with Comets left fielder Maddie Mitchell kicking the ball into foul territory. Mules coach Brett Miller waved the speedy Janssen home as Mitchell recovered, throwing a strike to Booth with the relay. Booth’s throw home was true, Janssen was out, and it would be four more innings until another Mules baserunner would lay over at third base.

While the Comets clipped Sexton for 10 runs on eight hits, only three of the runs were earned.

The Comets’ third began with a pair of Solanco errors. Brooke Campbell, courtesy running for Bowmaster, scored on a wild pitch, then Kaitlyn Ream lifted an RBI single just over the head of Holly Grube at third. With two out and Ream on second, Miller chose to send Riggs to first on an intentional walk. Then Audrey Paterson also walked, loading the bases. Mitchell nubbed a two-run single up the first base line, a ball that couldn’t have traveled more than 48 feet, and the Comets never trailed.

They added two runs in the fourth on Green’s single and Jordan Bailey’s RBI triple and flirted with the 10-run rule an inning later on Green’s two-run double and a two-run double by Regan Soboleski.

Solanco got on the board on Emily Sims’ RBI triple in the fifth, scoring Zoey Evans running for Sara DeFrancesco. It should’ve been a two-run triple, but Alyssa Schlagnhaufer was picked off first by catcher Jordan Bailey, just ahead of Sims’ hit. Such was Solanco’s night.

Riggs came on in relief of Bowmaster in the sixth inning getting the final six outs, five on strikes, and the Comets were finals bound.

They will meet Lampeter-Strasburg at 7 p.m. Thursday back at Millersville.