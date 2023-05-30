READING — It’s the time of the year when muscle memory should, and often does, take over.

For Lampeter-Strasburg seniors Brooke Zuber, Ally Raub and Kara Scranton and juniors Julia Gerard and Gabby Hiles the memory, two years removed, of winning a PIAA softball championship, and how it was accomplished, is still fresh. Zuber, Raub and Gerard getting things done on the field while Scranton and Hiles watched from the top rail of the dugout.

More immediately, for Hiles, muscle memory took over Tuesday afternoon, and served to get her out of her own head a bit as the Pioneers defeated host Berks Catholic 7-5 in this year’s District Three Class 4A semifinal round.

The Pioneers (12-10) will now face top-seeded East Pennsboro (17-3) — a 12-3 winner over Trinity in Tuesday’s other 4A semi — for the championship on Thursday, site and time to be announced. The win also assures L-S a spot in the state championships, which begin Monday, facing either the District 12 third-place finisher or the District Four champion.

Tuesday’s victory is the Pioneers’ fifth straight win, and seventh in their last eight games. They’re just beginning to play their best softball.

“We just had a rough start,” head coach Earl Rutledge Jr. said of the 0-4 start by the Pioneers, who were 2-5 after seven games.

Included in that stretch was a 12-4 loss to the Saints, in Reading, on March 29.

“They just put it on us,” Rutledge said. “So I’m sure they thought, ‘Well, we’re going to get L-S again, and we handled them pretty nice.’ We’re a little bit different right now.”

Part of that can be attributed to the shrewd management of the pitching staff by Rutledge, a fast-pitch guru.

With Maura Savoca, a crafty lefty, getting the starts and Raub coming in behind her as an uncomfortable — for batters — change of pace, and Paige Baxter getting her innings, the Pioneers rounded into shape in mid-April.

For Hiles, whose hitting hadn’t matched her expectations this season, Tuesday was an epiphany. She went 2-for-4 with four RBIs on a two-run homer run and a two-run single. She also drove center fielder Giana Mirenda to the fence in the seventh inning.

“I was just having a few issues,” Hiles said, “I’ve been in my head a little bit. I figured some stuff out, gained some confidence back. I just let muscle memory take over and not think about anything.”

With Mackenzie Maki on first on an infield single leading off the Pioneers’ second, Hiles sent the first pitch she saw from Dani Hayward on a high, majestic arc toward left field. The ball dropped beyond the fence, giving L-S a 2-1 lead.

“I didn’t really think it was out,” said Hiles, “but I think their fences might be a little bit short. We talked about it after (the) last game. We kept that in mind, and that helped us.”

What really helped was the generosity of the Saints (17-5) who committed four errors, three in the key fifth inning, behind Hayward, who’d taken a 3-2 lead into the inning.

Hayward hit Zuber — for the second time in the game and the third HBP by Hayward — leading off the inning. Scranton dropped a sacrifice in front of the circle, Hayward bobbled it and gave up as Scranton crossed first. Both runners advanced on a passed ball, but with two out Hayward could see her way out as Giles stepped in for her third at-bat.

“I was like, ‘I struck out last time. I gotta get a hit. It’s vital for this game.’ ” Hiles recalled. “It obviously started a rally, so I’m glad I got that.”

She took a strike, then a ball, then stroked her hit into left field, plating Zuber and Scranton.

The inning continued as designated player Natalie Hill reached on an error at second, replaced by pinch runner Izzy King. Chloe Meck walked to load the bases before Hiles scored on a wild pitch to Gerard.

Gerard fouled off three two-strike pitches before hitting an RBI infield single to short, scoring King. Hayward got Raub to strike out on a pitch in the dirt, but catcher Isabelle Belleville was slow to react and slow to throw to first. Raub beat it out as Meck scored the fifth run of the inning.

All five runs were unearned, but they were on the board. And just enough to punch the Pioneers’ ticket.

The Saints broke on top 1-0 as Hayward led off with a single, took second on a ground out and stole third, scoring on Mirenda’s double.

Belleville led off the BC second, slicing a solo homer almost to the same spot as Hiles’ shot and the Saints took a 3-2 lead on Marli Emerich’s RBI fielder’s choice.

The Saints reached Savoca for eight hits in three innings, the hardest-hit balls being Mirenda’s lineout to center in the second and Kayley Walls’ lineout to third in the third.

Savoca gave way to Raub in the fourth inning and Raub brought it home. She allowed Rebecca Adams’ infield hit in the fifth and Bryanna Gallagher’s double to lead off the sixth. Then things got tight.

Celeste Mirenda homered to left center, making it a 7-5 game before Raub got Giana Mirenda on strikes to end the inning. With the finish line in sight, she got a ground out and a pop up in the seventh before sending Jadee Ruiz-Ravelo’s one hopper to Scranton at first for the third out.

“We all knew we needed to get this done,” Raub said. “I was a little nervous, but I knew my team had my back, make the plays.”

“We’re playing with a lot of passion right now,” Rutledge said, “and they believe right now. When you believe, almost anything can happen.”