In the end, Lampeter-Strasburg scored just enough runs. Jumping out to a 4-0 lead after two innings, the Pioneers (21-1) survived a late Penn Manor rally to advance to the championship game of the Lancaster-Lebanon League playoffs, 4-3, Tuesday afternoon at Millersville’s Seaber Softball Stadium.

L-S will face Elizabethtown on Thursday night back at Millersville, game time 7 p.m. Attendance will be limited to 80 tickets per team, and no tickets will be sold at the gate. The Bears were 6-3 winners over Warwick in the second semifinal.

The Comets (18-4) scored single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, but left three on base as well, as the Pioneers Kieva Middleton skirted big trouble.

“I was just trying to mix pitches,” said Middleton, who allowed 10 hits, but got the key out when she needed it, with a little help from her defense.

With the bases loaded and one out in the second inning, second baseman Daisy Frank and shortstop Chloe Blantz teamed to turn a sweet double play. In the fourth, Blantz took Ally Raub’s throw and gunned down Maddy Trout trying to stretch a double into a triple.

The Comets were snake bit in that second inning as Emily Riggs led off with a single and Trout ripped a ball deep into the right field corner, where it got stuck under the fence.

Instead of a run in and a runner on third, the Riggs and Trout were forced to return to third and second. Middleton walked Bella Peters, then induced the double play.

“We’re scoring a run. We have a triple, a potential inside-the-park homer,” Penn Manor coach Dave Stokes said. “Instead, it’s a ground rule double and it turns into an inning-ending double play. So, the breaks certainly didn’t go our way.”

Meanwhile, the Pioneers were doing their thing, plating a pair of first-inning runs. Blantz led off with a double to the fence and took third on Frank’s sacrifice. Frank was safe as Kaelin Gable’s throw pulled Emily Riggs off the bag.

Cam Byler’s RBI ground out delivered Blantz and, after stealing second, Frank came home on Middleton’s single past first base.

They were back at it in the second inning, as Raub lived on an error and took second on Julia Gerard’s sacrifice. With two out, Comet coach Dave Stokes walked Blantz intentionally, but Frank worked a walk to extend the inning.

Byler got under a 2-2 pitch, lifting a fly ball to center, a notorious sun field, where Audrey Paterson got her glove on it, bobbled it and dropped it, allowing two runs to score.

“Áudrey Paterson’s been one of our best players all year and that may be her first error of the year,” Stokes said. “I’m shocked to see she dropped the ball. This is a tough field with the sun.”

“I could tell I just missed it,” Byler said. “The whole time I was running I was like, ‘Are you going to catch it? Are you going to drop it?’ It worked out in my favor.”

And the Pioneers as well as the Comets mounted their comeback.

“It was nice to score early,” Byler said, “we definitely need to keep scoring as the game goes on.”

Sophia Rineer was the catalyst of two of the Comets’ scoring innings, singling in Kylie Goss, who doubled, in the fifth. She doubled in the seventh, scoring on Tori Hook’s flare single to short left. In between, Riggs doubled in the sixth, scoring on Peters’ two-out hit.

Middleton reached back to squelch the sixth- and seventh-inning outbursts, getting the third out on a strikeout looking. She finished with eight Ks and two walks.



Elizabethtown 6, Warwick 3

It was like deja’ vu all over again for Elizabethtown.

The Bears (17-5) booked a return trip to the L-L softball championship game Tuesday night, defeating Warwick in the nightcap of a semifinal doubleheader at Millersville University.

The Bears denied Warwick for the second time in as many seasons. They eliminated the Warriors (17-3) in the 2019 semis 1-0 on a four-hit shutout from Kristin Geesey and Sadie Seeman’s second-inning solo home run.

It was Geesey once again Tuesday, living on the outside corner while allowing eight hits, but never relinquishing the lead as the Bears jumped out 4-0 in the first inning.

“Kristin is going to work it, and we know she’s going work it,” Warrirors coach Mark Hough said. “We’ve seen her work it for four years, and she did it again tonight.”

“Her movement was pretty special tonight,” Bears coach Gary Wylde said. “That’s the thing, a lot of teams walk away and they don’t understand there’s a lot of movement going on.”

There was a lot of movement going on in the Bears’ half of the first inning as Geesey led off with double. Astyn Calaman sacrificed and Geesey scored as pitcher Katelyn Minney threw the ball away at first for a three-base error.

Ava Fair walked and scored behind Calaman as Jess Zimmerman singled into right and took third on a two-base misplay. She came home on Megan Gray’s safety squeeze bunt, and the Bears were in the hunt.

“That was awesome,” Geesey said. “It set the momentum for the whole game. That’s how we have to start every game.”

In the early going, Geesey had the number of everybody not named Katelyn Minney. Minney tripled with one out in the first but was stranded there as Geesey got back-to-back strikeouts.

“I’m kicking myself,” Hough said. “I should’ve tried to squeeze and at least scratch one up on the board.”

Minney tripled again in the fourth, scoring when the throw from right missed the cutoff.

That opened the door for the Warriors, who added another run on a walk to Allison Forsythe and Kenzie Stewart’s single. But the Bears avoided further trouble, as Jena Ober popped a bunt try into a double play.

As the Warriors inched closer, the game got tighter. Then Sophia Finch loosened it.

With Gray on first after forcing Zimmerman at second on a bunt, Finch stepped in.

“My coach said if it’s an outside pitch, go with it to right,” Finch said. “I turned on an inside pitch. It was in the right spot.”

It landed in the right spot for the Bears, beyond the fence in left for her third homer of the season and, more importantly, a 6-2 lead.

Minney took a slice from that advantage with an opposite field solo homer in the sixth. And when she came up again in the seventh with two on and two out, Wylde didn’t hesitate to issue the intentional walk.

Geesey bore down, getting Forsythe to pop the first pitch to Fair at second base, and the celebration began.

“We feel blessed,” Wylde said. “We get to play a great team (Thursday), so we’re really excited.”