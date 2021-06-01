With two outs and a pair of runners on base in the second inning Tuesday, Lampeter-Strasburg's Chloe Blantz laced a would-be home run to right field that went foul by a couple feet.

Two pitches later, she got it right, cranking a three-run bomb to right-center field that broke a 1-1 tie and fueled the Pioneers to an 8-2 win over Elizabethtown in a District Three Class 5A softball semifinal Tuesday afternoon in Lampeter.

"(Kristin Geesey) was pitching us outside a lot," Blantz said. "The one I fouled off was a little more inside, so I was ready for her to go outside again. It was really low, but it was down the middle and I like low pitches sometimes."

L-S scored four in a second inning that was kept alive by an Elizabethtown error as well as a routine fly ball that fell between the center and right fielders.

"They hit up and down the lineup," Elizabethtown coach Gary Wylde said. "When you give them more than three outs, good things don't happen. When you have quality hitters like that, you just can't do that."

Blantz, who also doubled in the first inning, liked another Geesey offering in the third and belted a two-run home run over the fence in left-center field, giving her 13 home runs this season and, more importantly, gave L-S a commanding 7-1 lead.

"Chloe had a monster game," L-S coach Gene Charles said. "I don't think either pitch she hit for a home run was a strike, she just went down and got them. She's just a dangerous hitter. I can't say our team goes as she goes, but she certainly sets the tone for us, there's no doubt about it."

Brooke Zuber also had three hits for the Pioneers (25-1), who had 12 hits and won their 24th consecutive game. Daisy Frank had two hits, including a double and her first home run of the season, a solo shot in the sixth off Geesey.

In the circle, Keiva Middleton surrendered a run in the first and another in the sixth, but otherwise held the Bears to four hits, including a pair by Jessie Zimmerman.

Middleton struck out four and walked four in what was the fourth meeting of the season between the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two foes.

"I was big-time concerned," Charles said of the latest bout with the Bears. "We know we can hit Geesey, but they can hit too. They have hitters in their lineup that give us fits."

The win put the Pioneers in Thursday's championship game (site and time to be determined), where they will meet Twin Valley, a 9-3 winner over Exeter in Tuesday's other semi.

Twin Valley represents the lone blemish on the Pioneers’ record, a 4-2 loss in the second game of the season.

"It's somebody we want to play," Charles said. "Our girls really want to play them again. We've improved and I know they have as well."

The Bears, meanwhile, have already qualified for the PIAA tournament and will host Exeter on Thursday afternoon in a third-place seeding game.