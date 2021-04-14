On the third pitch she saw Wednesday, Chloe Blantz ripped a rocket off the right-field fence, a good five feet foul. It was the best-hit ball of the day off Warwick ace Katelyn Minney.

Fortunately for Lampeter-Strasburg, it wasn’t the only hit ball of the day. Close to it, but no.

“We honestly haven’t hit off her in a while,” Blantz said. “She moves the ball pretty well, has a good rise ball. “We haven’t seen many pitchers with balls that move like hers.”

Blantz noted that facing Ephrata’s hard-throwing freshman Ellie Meier on Monday had the Pioneers ready, timing-wise, for Minney.

“That kind of helped us,” she said, “we were going to be ready for whatever she was going to throw at us.”

Blantz singled in Ally Raub in the third inning and Keiva Middleton zealously protected the 1-0 lead it provided as the Pioneers prevailed over Warwick in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One-Two softball crossover game Wednesday afternoon in Lampeter.

“All day at work I was thinking about how to get the opportunity to scratch a run out,” Pioneers coach Gene Charles said. “When Chloe sent that rocket down the right-field line I thought, maybe we’re going to get on (Minney).”

The Pioneers (6-0 league, 7-1 overall) scratched out two hits off the senior left-hander, who struck out eight, walking none. The two hits were one more than the Warriors managed off Middleton, who struck out 11, everyone except Kenzie Stewart at least once.

Stewart battled Middleton through a nine-pitch at-bat in the fourth inning, fouling off five 1-2 offerings before singling to center field for the Warriors’ only safety.

“We can hit,” Warriors coach Mark Hough said. “(But) we just haven’t had a succession of hits. We have to get everybody to start believing they can put the ball in play. Once that happens, we’re going to be more of an offensive team.”

Stewart wasn’t the only baserunner for Warwick (3-2, 4-2), as Emily Beale, Minney and Allison Forsythe worked walks off Middleton, Beale and Minney to lead off the game.

And therein lay the key moment of the game.

With Beale and Minney on second and first, respectively, Forsythe squared to sacrifice, popping it up high above the third base line. Pioneer third baseman Emily Beale sold out to the ball, making a diving catch for the first out.

“That was a great play by her,” Hough said. “That changed the makeup of the game.”

Reprieved, Middleton got Stewart on a comebacker to the circle — Beale and Minney advancing — and retired Rowan McFarling on a fly ball deep to right to see her way out of danger.

“You take a deep breath when your team makes good plays behind you, like a sigh of relief,” said Middleton, who would go on to retire 13 of the next 15, allowing Stewart’s single and Isabella Smithson reaching on a second-inning error.

“She came up big,” Charles said of his junior right-hander. “That was probably one of her big-time games.”

Any thoughts of Minney flirting with a perfect game were dashed as Raub lifted a short fly to right center leading off the third inning. Beale and Forsythe converged on the ball from center and right, respectively, with Forsythe arriving first. On the dead run, she got leather on the ball but dropped it for an error.

With two out, Raub stole second. When Blantz singled to right, she never broke stride.

“I was sending her the whole way,” Charles said. “With the way Minney’s pitching? There was no ifs, ands, or buts.”

“I knew I had to get Ally in,” Blantz said. “Minney was pitching me mainly inside, so I was looking for another inside pitch.”

Minney then retired nine straight before Daisy Frank’s two-out hit in the sixth inning broke the spell.

Middleton recorded her eleventh strikeout, got a ground out to third and squeezed Abby Murray’s high pop to close out a game played in a crisp, hour and twenty minutes.

“We were talking about hitting being ahead of pitching this year,” Charles said. “I think this game might have leveled things off!”