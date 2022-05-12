With the regular season in the books, Lancaster-Lebanon League softball turns its focus to the postseason, beginning this weekend with the quarterfinal round of the L-L League championships.

While two-time defending league champion Lampeter-Strasburg heads the field, seven other teams all have designs on knocking the Pioneers from the pedestal.

The Section Two champion Pioneers join the other three section titlists — Penn Manor, Northern Lebanon and Annville-Cleona — in hosting quarterfinal contests.

Saturday’s quarterfinal winners will gather Tuesday at Millersville University’s Seaber Softball Stadium for the league semifinals, set for 4 and 7 p.m. The championship will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Millersville.

Here’s a look at Saturday’s first-round pairings.

Section Three runner-up Manheim Central (14-5) at Section One champion Penn Manor (18-2), 10 a.m.

The Barons, currently ranked 14th in District Three in Class 5A, won eight of their first 10 games in the regular season. Their best win is a 9-6 victory over Donegal that clinched a berth in leagues. Their worst loss was a nonleague contest with Manheim Township, 17-5.

If you’re going to get the Comets, currently the No. 2 team in the Class 6A district rankings, you’d better get them early. If you are trailing late in the game, it’s too late. They won their first 12 games before Lampeter-Strasburg claimed a 2-1 verdict in extra innings. Most recently Mid-Penn Conference perennial Central Dauphin took a 3-1 nod from the Comets, who count sweeping section rivals Warwick and Hempfield as their best wins.

Section Two runner-up Solanco (13-5) at Section Four champion Annville-Cleona (12-8), 10 a.m.

The Golden Mules, seventh in the district’s Class 5A rankings, were streaky to start the season, winning their first five, then dropping four in a row. They’ve won eight of the last nine, a string interrupted by a grizzly 12-6 loss to a Cedar Crest side six games under .500. Their best win was a 1-0 tightrope walk over L-S.

The Dutchmen, sixth in 3A district rankings, have been a beast in their section. Outside of it? Best win is a 31-20 crossover, arcade-fest with Section Three’s Octorara. Worst loss, also a crossover matchup, 18-0 to Donegal.

Section One runner-up Warwick (12-5) at Section Three champion Northern Lebanon (17-3), 11 a.m.

Note the different start time. This is the only quarterfinal not starting at 10 a.m.

The Warriors, sixth in the district’s Class 6A rankings, fashioned an eight-game win streak through the middle portion of the schedule, but have lost three of the last five. Their best win was 5-3 over L-S, part of a perfect sweep of Section Two opponents. Three of the Warriors’ losses have been by a run. The worst, 13-9 to Hempfield in a game they led 5-2 early and 9-6 with two innings to go.

The Vikings, fourth in 4A, are riding a season-best eight-game win streak coming into the playoffs. Best wins were sweeping Donegal and Manheim Central in section play by a total run margin of plus-23. Worst loss was 15-3 early in the season to a Hamburg team currently ranked No. 1 in 4A.

Section Four runner-up Pequea Valley (6-12) at Section Two champion L-S (14-4), 10 a.m.

Opening the season with nine losses in 10 starts, the Braves shoveled themselves out of their deep hole, winning five of their last eight. Their games with Lancaster Catholic carry the distinction of being the best win and worst loss, losing 15-7 in the early tailspin and winning 11-6 to spark the late-season rally.

Righting themselves from a 2-3 start, the Pioneers, third in 5A, won 11 straight before dropping a 1-0 decision to Solanco, which is also their worst loss. Their best win is the 2-1 victory over Penn Manor in a rain-dampened midseason crossover contest.