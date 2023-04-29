Tidbits and nuggets as April showers bring May makeups.

In the know

The Solanco school district has a friend in the business, at least as far as its softball field is concerned. When Wednesday’s rains washed out a scheduled home game with Ephrata, and left the odds of rescheduling to Thursday slim, a trio of decision makers gathered at the field Thursday lunchtime.

Golden Mules Director of Athletics Anthony Hall and head coach Brett Miller were joined at the field by Dean Cochran, who was busy pushing standing water, turning the dirt and adding diamond dry.

The question of the day: With sunny skies predicted, could the field be playable by game time?

Hall didn’t think so. Miller thought it could, but deferred to Hall.

Both turned to Cochran, who said, “Sure!”

Cochran, the former greenskeeper at Tanglewood Manor Golf Course, was spot-on as the game, ultimately a 6-4 victory for the L-L Section Two-leading Mules, went off on time and without a hitch. Notable as well, the field, long one step up from its former life as a pasture, was resplendently verdant.

“It helps if you have a professional who enjoys what he’s doing,” Miller said. “I’ve learned that somebody can grow grass, finally.”

Newton’s law

Newton’s third law of physics, to paraphrase, says that for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction.

While this example may be more legend than fact, it is telling in the telling.

When Lancaster Catholic visited Annville-Cleona on April 19, the Crusaders’ Maddie Detz and A-C’s Meda Pulaski locked up in an old-fashioned pitchers’ duel, the game going scoreless into the 10th inning.

Detz finished with two walks, 12 strikeouts, allowing five hits. Pulaski was lights-out, striking out 20 with no walks, allowing four hits.

The action.

With the International Tiebreaker in play, Catholic scored in the top of the 10th inning. Members of the Catholic baseball team, their game on a nearby field having ended, drifted over to catch the end of the softball game and began to do the Tomahawk Chop as Annville batted in the bottom of the inning.

The reaction.

With the ITB-designated runner on third and two out sophomore shortstop Danika Setlock came to the plate, let’s say motivated, as she singled in the tying run.

She took second on Pulaski’s single, then attempted to steal third. The throw came to, and got by, the bag and Setlock scampered home with the game-winner.

On the way to the bus, Catholic’s players muttered, “See you in Lancaster.”

To which the A-C players replied, “Sure!”

On Thursday the Crusaders got the last word, scoring a run in the first inning, three in the fourth and, after Annville posted two in the top of the fifth, salted the game away with a four-spot in the bottom of the fifth for an 8-2 victory.

Having won the first meeting of the season 3-0, the Crusaders claimed the season series, an important factor should a tiebreaker for the league playoffs come into play.

K patrol

For a pitcher who only became a full-time starter last year, Conestoga Valley senior Rhiannon Henry is climbing the strikeout ladder.

As with many of this year’s seniors, Henry lost her freshman season to the COVID-19 pandemic. She saw limited action in the circle as a sophomore as she was needed for defense in the field. In what action she saw she struck out 74.

Taking over as staff ace last year she set the CV single-season record for strikeouts with 188, earning second-team all-state status in Class 6A.

With, at minimum, five games left in the season she has 105 Ks this year, 367 for her career. The Buckskins (7-8) currently sit 19th in the District Three Class 5A rankings. Sixteen teams qualify for the postseason.

“Rhiannon is not even close to her ceiling,” said her coach, Dennis Ryan. “She is a brilliant, extremely competitive student-athlete with extraordinary, late-breaking, floaty spin. (It’s) almost magical.”

Last Monday she and Ephrata’s Ellie Meier made magic in a classic pitcher’s duel with Henry tossing a one-hitter. Unfortunately for Henry and the Bucks, Meier pitched a no-hitter and won, 1-0. With CV winning the first meeting, 6-3, the two face each other again Monday in the rubber match.

• Correspondent Dave Byrne covers Lancaster-Lebanon League softball for LNP. Email him at lonborg41@gmail.com.