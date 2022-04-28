On a night better suited for helmets and shoulder pads than balls and bats, Lampeter-Strasburg and Conestoga Valley tested the dimensions of Garrett Park and found them generous.
The two teams combined for seven home runs as the Pioneers (10-2 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two, 10-3 overall) outslugged CV 13-5 in softball action on Senior Night in Willow Street.
Becca Hartranft, Rhiannon Henry and Laken Smith circled the bases for the Buckskins on deep shots to the fences, nearly 300 feet away. Ally Raub, Keiva Middleton and Brooke Zuber (twice) homered for L-S.
Zuber’s three-run homer in the first inning got the ball rolling for the Pioneers. She added a bases-loaded walk in the second inning and a solo homer in the third to finish the night 2-for-2 with a pair of walks, three runs scored and five RBIs.
“It was hard, it was cold,” she said of playing in conditions more akin to mid-November, 44 degrees with a wind howling out of the northwest.
“You’re trying to run around the bases and you’re stiff.”
The wind also had an effect on the pitches thrown by Middleton and Henry. Especially Henry, who was undone by a second inning where she walked four in a row, two with the bases loaded. L-S scored four times without a hit to take an 8-1 lead. Henry finished the night with six walks and nine strikeouts.
Middleton didn’t walk a batter and struck out 13, but when the Bucks made contact, they made contact.
A far cry from the last time these teams met when the Pioneers prevailed 1-0 on Middleton’s one-hit shutout. And game-winning home run. CV (4-8, 6-8) finished with 10 hits, three by Smith, who drove in a pair, and homered back-to-back with Hartranft and Henry in the third inning, pulling the Buckskins to within five at 8-3.
L-S answered with Middleton and Zuber going back-to-back in the bottom of the inning, Middleton’s a two-run blow, and the outcome was academic, but just a matter of whether the mercy rule would come into play.
The win is the eighth in a row for the Pioneers, who appear to be coming together as a team. “We’re a much different team than we were against Warwick,” said Zuber, calling back to a loss that left L-S at 2-3. “We’re really coming together nicely, at the right time of the season. We’re feeling good about where we’re going.”