The Penn Manor softball team entered this season with gaps to fill after the graduation of six seniors from last year’s squad. Yet, the Comets entered this week unbeaten in Lancaster-Lebanon League competition and have already locked up the Section One crown.

Senior Emily Riggs has played a large role in that success story. A second baseman and the team’s closer, Riggs is in her fourth year on varsity (third year as a starter since the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 campaign).

She’s a recruit of NCAA Division I University of Maryland Baltimore County, holds a 4.6 grade-point average and is a two-sport student-athlete, having served as a captain on a Penn Manor girls basketball squad that won a section title for the first time in 47 years last winter.

Riggs chatted with LNP|LancasterOnline for this week’s L-L Spring Sports Q&A. Here’s that conversation…

How much more of a leadership role have you taken on this season?

“This year with how young we are, it’s getting some girls into that role and understanding we all need to pick each other up.”

What was the college recruitment process like? And why UMBC?

“It was interesting. Usually for softball the big year to get recruited is your junior year. But with COVID-19 it pushed that back to senior year. The summer and early fall was a big time for recruitment for me. For UMBC, the campus and feel of it, the team is doing well. They’re back-to-back conference champions. I’m hoping to keep it going.”

What do you want to study in college?

“Mechanical engineering. ...I like the math and physics behind it. It’s like a big puzzle.”

Where does your work ethic come from?

“My parents. And with my brothers it’s always a competition at home.”

What does it mean to be a big sister?

“Being a role model. Being the best I can be, whether it be in the classroom or on the field.”

Your mom is a Penn Manor softball assistant coach. What is that dynamic like?

“We have our ups and downs. It’s nice to be able to have somebody to talk to about the game who has been there.”

Time for some fun questions. Favorite toy as a child?

“A baseball bat.”

You get one super power. What is it and why?

“To read people’s minds, especially in softball. Then I would know what the pitcher is going to throw me.”

Are you superstitious?

“During the game, every time before an inning starts when I’m on the field, I’ll do eight swipes in front of the (second base) bag. Or I have to catch the ball a certain way. Or before I go up to bat, I have to twirl the bat in my hand three times.”

What advice would you give to freshman Emily Riggs?

“Don’t put so much pressure on yourself. Things will happen. Don’t worry so much about the stats portion of it, just go out there and play.”

Riggs is also a guest on this week’s L-L Spring Sports Roundtable show, which will be available on LancasterOnline this Wednesday at 12 p.m.