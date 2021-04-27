Warwick pushed the stone up the hill, only to have it roll back. Pushed it up the hill again, and again it rolled back. Pushed it up a third time, got to the summit and rolled it over the top.

On top of Elizabethtown.

The Warriors (8-2 league, 10-2 overall) batted around in the fifth inning, scoring four runs, and went on to defeat E-town 7-4 Monday night in Lititz.

Katelyn Minney allowed four hits, and two earned runs, striking out 11. Her two-run, inside-the-park home run ignited the fifth inning outburst as the Warriors took advantage of three E-town errors.

Roxana Smithson celebrated her birthday with a run-scoring triple and Jenna Ober added an RBI ground out, as the Warriors battled back from deficits of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2.

“It was just a great back and forth,” Warwick coach Mark Hough said. “We just got a couple of breaks and some hits, and it just opened up for us.”

The Bears (6-3, 7-3) touched Minney for an unearned run in the first inning on Ava Fair’s RBI ground out, and starter Kristin Geesey had the upper hand the first two innings.

Emily Beale and Minney reached on one-out singles in the third inning, with Allison Forsythe delivering Beale with a hit to center.

The Bears answered back on Astyn Calaman’s fielder’s choice bunt in the fourth.

Warwick pulled even anew on a hustle play by Isabella Smithson in the bottom of the inning. Smithson singled and moved to second on Abby Murray’s sacrifice. She never stopped, rounding second and heading to third, drawing a wild throw that went out of play.

E-town pulled ahead yet again in the top of the fifth, as Geesey reached on a two-base error and scored on Fair’s single up the middle.

Beale reached on an error opening the Warrior fifth, setting the stage. “That first error spiraled into a few more,” Bears coach Gary Wylde said.

Minney stroked a well-hit ball to center, where Megan Gray made a diving attempt at the catch. “I thought it was just a long drive to center,” Minney said. The ball skipped past Gray and Minney turned on the jets.

“I was like, I guess I have to sprint,” Minney said. “I got to third and coach was waving me in.”

“As well as Lefty tagged it, I knew it was over (Gray’s) head,” Hough said. “That was a big, big play.”

Warwick added to its advantage in the sixth on Forsythe’s RBI ground out.

E-town mounted one last attack, as pinch hitter Carli Zerphey singled and scored on Geesey’s double to the fence.

“That’s the best pitcher in the league,” Wylde said. “It was just a matter of staying focused. If we’re clean, we have an opportunity.”