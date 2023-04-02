The 2023 Lancaster-Lebanon League softball season begins in earnest Monday as a six-week sprint to the postseason, which begins with the L-L quarterfinals on May 13.

How that sprint plays out will be revealed going forward across the four sections. Here’s a look at what’s in store for the season.

New faces, new places

There are five new coaches roaming the third-base box this season. Three are making their inaugural coaching journeys, one gets his first full season and one returns to the league after a three-year sabbatical.

Derice Butler takes the helm at Columbia, the Crimson Tide’s fifth head coach in seven years. Paige Roell gets the promotion from head coach of the junior varsity to varsity head coach at Cocalico. Emily Detz, the 2011 LNP Player of the Year after pitching Columbia to its lone section championship, makes her coaching debut as the head of Lancaster Catholic’s program.

After finishing the 2022 season as interim co-coach at Hempfield, Chris Landis loses the interim tag and gains sole responsibility for the Black Knights.

Kerry Long labored for 15 seasons at Lebanon Catholic saddled with the Sisyphean task of winning a softball game. Forced to the sidelines for three seasons after the Diocese of Harrisburg suddenly closed the school, Long gets new life as the head coach at Warwick.

Goodbye crossovers

Crossover games between Sections One and Two, and Three and Four are a thing of the past. To replace those six games, teams will play three games head-to-head with each team in the section instead of two, as in previous years. Should make for some really competitive races, or potential runaways.

Realignment

With the adoption of the new two-year, enrollment-based cycle, Lebanon Catholic is finally wiped off the schedule. The school abruptly announced its closure in spring 2020, right after new section alignments had been set for the 2020-22 cycle, leaving an imbalance with seven teams in Section Three and five in Section Four.

The new cycle moves 2022 Section Three champion Northern Lebanon down to Section Four, not good news for the Vikings and their new neighbors. With six starters back from a team that went 16-0 in league play, the Vikings should feast on section opponents this year.

The downside is, as a Class 4A school playing a league schedule with four 3A opponents — Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Lancaster Catholic, Pequea Valley — and 2A Lancaster Mennonite, this will have a negative effect on the Vikings’ District Three power rating.

The wisest decision, from a competitive standpoint, would’ve been for the Vikings to remain in Section Three with Octorara — admittedly also a 4A school, but far more in line competitively with the Section Four programs — to drop down. But, as Steve Carlton used to say when refusing to speak with reporters, “Policy is policy.”

The dates

As mentioned, the league tournament kicks off May 13 with single-game quarterfinals hosted by the four section champions.

This being an odd-numbered year, the Section One champion will host the Section Four runner-up, the Section Two champ hosts the Section Three runner-up, Section four champion hosts the Section One runner-up and the Section Three champion hosts the Section Two runner-up.

The semifinals are set for May 16 with the finals May 18, all at Millersville University. The District Three tournament opens May 20, and finishes May 30-June 1. The PIAA tournament begins June 5, and finishes June 15-16.

The section breakdowns

Section One: Penn Manor won its sixth section title, second league title and first District Three championship in 2022, advancing to the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 6A tournament before falling to eventual champion Spring-Ford.

With seven starters returning, color the Comets favorites. Manheim Township, which lost to the Comets in the district championship game, Warwick and Hempfield will be in the hunt.

Section Two: Lampeter-Strasburg won its 10th section title — its sixth outright — and took second in leagues, fifth in districts before exiting the 5A state tournament in a quarterfinal loss to eventual champion Pittston. Which counts for little in a section with 18-time section champion Solanco, 16-time champion Elizabethtown and a resurgent Ephrata program. Look for this section to bring the fiercest competition.

Section Three: After winning outright or sharing six of the last eight section titles, Donegal dropped to third last year behind unbeaten Northern Lebanon and Manheim Central. With the entire lineup returning intact, led by junior catcher Bella Mackison (15 career home runs, 98 career RBIs), look for the Indians to make a run back to the top. Central will be neck-and-neck with them. If Elco can jell behind sophomore hurler Gabby Smith (school record 211 strikeouts in 107 innings as a freshman) the raiders will be a factor in the race.

Section Four: Can anybody here slow down Northern Lebanon? With 16 section titles — 11 outright — to its history, Annville-Cleona says, “Hey! Look over here!” With the three head-to-head matchups, two in Fredericksburg, the Dutchmen could be right. Look for 10-time champion Pequea Valley to capitalize on a stumble by either frontrunner.